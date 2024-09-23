Deep Look LIVE: Club Regionals Recap, EUCF Preview

The Club Nationals field is set!

September 23, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith discuss club regionals! They go through the biggest storylines and upsets and talk about how the potential seeding for Nationals. After the break they touch on the upcoming EUCF before hitting the mailbag question of the week.

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday September 24th at 12:00 PM Eastern!

Deep Look LIVE: Club Regionals Preview

Make sure to tune in for the LIVE USAU Club Championships pool draw this Thursday September 26th!

  Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

