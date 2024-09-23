Deep Look LIVE: Club Regionals Recap, EUCF Preview

The Club Nationals field is set!

Charlie and Keith discuss club regionals! They go through the biggest storylines and upsets and talk about how the potential seeding for Nationals. After the break they touch on the upcoming EUCF before hitting the mailbag question of the week.

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday September 24th at 12:00 PM Eastern!

Deep Look LIVE: Club Regionals Preview

Make sure to tune in for the LIVE USAU Club Championships pool draw this Thursday September 26th!