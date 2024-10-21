Club Championships 2024: Pool Mega Preview (Mixed Division)

A look at every team and every pool at Nationals!

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 Club National Championships is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Event Page — Competition Schedule — Streaming Schedule

The ever-shifting landscape of the Mixed Division features a group of teams with a wide variety of storylines: established power programs trying to add to their legacy, the reigning champs looking for a back-to-back, newer teams hoping to make their names known, and everything in between. In a division famous for its surprises, there are plenty of teams with the potential to bust brackets.

Pool A

Seattle BFG

USAU Ranking: #1

Power Ranking: #1

Regional Finish: NW1

Overall 2024 Record: 22-1

Against the Nationals Field: 9-1

Against the Pool: 3-0

It feels weird to say that the Mixed division has an unquestioned favorite heading into Nationals, but it’s hard to call BFG anything but that. They’ve been dominant all season, losing just once (to Hybrid in the US Open final, though they did defeat Hybrid earlier at that tournament) and winning most of their games in dominant fashion, punctuating their season with a 15-9 win over a good Red Flag team in the regional final.

It’s hard not to marvel at the collection of talent BFG have amassed, with BFG boasting arguably both the division’s deepest roster and also the greatest collection of top end players. They boast three players in the top 10 of our player rankings and four in the top 25. Connor Belfield is the headline act, but Sadie Jezierski and Cheryl Hsu are just as talented. Lukas Ambrose is probably the best defender in the division, at least among male-matching players. There’s also Mario O’Brien, a stalwart who’s back after a one year trip across town to Mixtape. But don’t forget about Leah Bar-On Simmons. And Jeffery Pape. And so many others.

There’s no question that BFG will be in the bracket after pool play, and probably playing deep into it. And while the Mixed Division always features plenty of chaos, it would qualify as a surprise result if BFG aren’t hoisting the trophy on Sunday afternoon. With the amount of talent they’ve amassed, it’s championship or bust for BFG.

Likely Ceiling: Championship

Likely Floor: Semis

Vancouver Red Flag

USAU Ranking: #6

Power Ranking: #2

Regional Finish: NW2

Overall 2024 Record: 15-2

Against the Nationals Field: 5-2

Against the Pool: 1-2

Red Flag have leveled up a notch in their third year of USAU competition. Following back-to-back Nationals appearances as a double-digit seed, a much improved regular season meant Red Flag looked something close to a lock for a top line seed. But some closer than expected results at regionals knocked them down a line, and their reward for that? Being drawn in the same pool as BFG, the only team to beat Red Flag this year.

Red Flag are quite familiar with all of their pool play opponents, having beaten Tower back at PEC to go along with the losses to BFG. And while they haven’t formally played Lawless this year, many of Red Flag’s players were a part of the Canadian Mixed National Team, which defeated Lawless twice at US Open. The value of that familiarity is not lost on Red Flag, but they also recognize the teams they played against in July and August are not the same as the teams they’ll face this weekend.

It’s been a year full of growth for the Vancouver club, both on and off the field. A mix of further development from some of their younger players and some high level additions to an already strong roster produced the best season yet in their young history. Off the field, they’ve matured as a team and have committed to improving their spirit. They’ve proven they can play with the best the division has to offer, and should be playing deep into the bracket. But if Red Flag can finally grab that elusive win over BFG, the sky will be the limit.

Likely Ceiling: Championship

Likely Floor: Quarters

Sacramento Tower

USAU Ranking: #11

Power Ranking: #16

Regional Finish: SW2

Overall 2024 Record: 15-7

Against the Nationals Field: 2-6

Against the Pool: 0-4

Analysis of Tower certainly doesn’t end with Robyn Fennig, but it’s impossible to start anywhere else. It’s not every year that a former Club POTY changes teams in the offseason, much less just two years removed from their crowning achievement. Fennig was also a First Team All-Club selection last year, and the first runner-up for Offensive Player of the Year. Needless to say, she’s one of the greatest players of her generation, and still operating at the peak of her powers. The addition of Fennig (and many others) powered Tower’s rise up the rankings, as they quickly cemented themselves as Nationals-caliber with many impressive performances at TCT events.

Those impressive performances, unfortunately, were also matched by some underwhelming results, making it hard to get a read on what to expect from Tower this weekend. Are they the team that beat championship contenders Drag’n Thrust? Or the team that lost to 59th-ranked Chicago Parlay on universe? (At Elite-Select Challenge in August, they were both.) Tower also find themselves in the unfortunate position of having losses against each of their pool opponents this year1, with two of those losses to Lawless, the team they’ll most likely need to defeat to emerge from Pool A. Even if they’re able to defeat Lawless and get into the bracket, it’s hard to see Tower going much further from there.

Likely Ceiling: Quarters

Likely Floor: Out on Day One

Arizona Lawless

USAU Ranking: #15

Power Ranking: #15

Regional Finish: SW1

Overall 2024 Record: 12-10

Against the Nationals Field: 3-5

Against the Pool: 2-0

Rounding out Pool A are Arizona Lawless, who, like Tower, have had a very up-and-down regular season. Though for Lawless, their downs were a little more severe, and they found themselves outside of the bid picture heading into the Series. You wouldn’t have guessed that based on their regionals performance, however, as they blitzed the Southwest competition (including poolmates Tower, which should give them plenty of confidence for getting to the bracket) en route to a regional title and a second consecutive Nationals berth.

Lawless are led by Travis Dunn, an All-Club caliber talent and the reigning Mixed Offensive Player of the Year. He has nearly limitless range on his throws and is fully aware of that fact, making him one of the most threatening handlers in the division. Standard defensive game plans go out the window when Dunn is on the field. He’s hardly a one man show, however, with Lawless also able to trot out Garret Hable and Lindsey Doyle (back with Lawless after a brief stint with San Diego Flipside), among many others.

Also like Tower, it’s hard to see Lawless making a deep run at Nationals. Outside of one victory over XIST at US Open, they haven’t shown a consistent ability to hang with the best the division has to offer. But they do have that victory, as well as a universe point loss to Hybrid, as evidence their ceiling is somewhere up with the best. To be determined if they can harness that potential into something tangible.

Likely Ceiling: Quarters

Likely Floor: Out on Day One

Pool B

Austin Disco Club

USAU Ranking: #2

Power Ranking: #3

Regional Finish: SC1

Overall 2024 Record: 20-2

Against the Nationals Field: 3-1

Against the Pool: 1-0

Disco Club, a team built primarily on good vibes and an ability to ball, have taken the Mixed division by storm this year, meeting any challenge thrown at them and passing most with flying colors. They entered the year with one goal in mind: earn a second bid for the South Central, and defend it at regionals. Consider that test passed with an A+, as Disco wound up winning South Central Regionals altogether and will enter Nationals as the number two overall seed. Not bad for a team that didn’t exist this time last year.

There’s lots to look forward to for a team new to the national stage, but Disco Club are particularly excited for their matchup with Hybrid to close out pool play2, and specifically, a potential Joey Wylie/Nathan Champoux battle. Wylie is the main event, but Disco feature a deep array of impact players, including Jaime Estes, Madi Cannon, Reese Bowman, and Kyle Henke, among many others. Expect any of them to put up big numbers this weekend.

Reasonable expectations for a new team, at their first Nationals, usually involve something simple, something mundane. Reasonable expectations, however, are not something Disco Club choose to think about. Like with the legendary Studio 54, there’s a certain chaotic energy to everything about Disco Club, but they’ve been able to channel that energy into an unabashed confidence in themselves. If they can continue to harness the chaos, the dream debut season could very easily turn into something magical.

Likely Ceiling: Championship

Likely Floor: Quarters

Ann Arbor Hybrid

USAU Ranking: #7

Power Ranking: #7

Regional Finish: GL1

Overall 2024 Record: 17-6

Against the Nationals Field: 6-4

Against the Pool: 1-0

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Great Lakes region has seen the same thing: Hybrid hoisting the regional title. And like many of the years before this one, it never seemed too difficult for Hybrid. They breezed their way through regionals, doubling up on all of their opponents.

But here’s the thing about Hybrid: they haven’t yet played at full strength this season. Thanks to a variety of different factors, including weddings3 and a small event known as the World Ultimate Championships, Hybrid never once suited up for a tournament with a full, healthy roster. It’s a wrinkle that cuts two ways: they may have untapped potential, but they may also have some underdeveloped chemistry. That finally changes this weekend, as Hybrid boast a clean bill of health and their full complement of players in San Diego.

That full complement just so happens to be one of the best rosters in the division. Nathan Champoux, Maddy Simko, Mark Whitton, and Kat McGuire are some of the many recognizable names from past Hybrid teams. New this year, Hybrid were able to pick up multiple players from now-defunct Cleveland Crocs, including USA Women’s Rachel Mast, Jonathan Mast, Charlie Vukovic, and many others. Working the Ohio crew into the plans has been a challenge for the team, but one they’ve relished, and they’re excited to debut the full strength Hybrid this weekend. Based on their recent Nationals performances, the strength of this roster, and the fact that Hybrid are the only team to defeat Seattle BFG this year, a trophy raising on Sunday is absolutely in the cards.

Likely Ceiling: Championship

Likely Floor: Prequarters

Washington DC Rally

USAU Ranking: #12

Power Ranking: #10

Regional Finish: MA1

Overall 2024 Record: 14-10

Against the Nationals Field: 3-8

Against the Pool: 0-2

Rally entered this season with plenty of goals in mind, but none more important than securing a strength bid. After an up-and-down regular season came to a close, they found themselves just outside the bid picture. However, they had reached a less heralded, but just as important, achievement: they beat Nationals mainstays Philadelphia AMP for the first time in club history. At Mid-Atlantic Regionals, they repeated that feat in the final, qualifying for Nationals for the second year in a row.

Rally are a self-proclaimed “faceless army.” Despite sitting within the top 10 of our Power Rankings, they did not have a single player appear in our Top 25 Players list. While they’d love to see some of their players get more recognition, Rally are just as happy to let their team culture do the talking. As their captains said, Rally is made up of a bunch of players who are proud to put on the Rally jersey. Their team mantra, “There’s no place like Rally,” reflects that mindset.

While a national title isn’t necessarily front of mind for Rally, they’re absolutely setting out to right some wrongs in San Diego. Rally have never beaten any of their pool rivals in their history4 and they’ve accordingly dubbed day one of Nationals the “Rally Revenge Tour.” To be determined just how much revenge they’ll get, but their results this year indicate they’re more than capable of playing spoiler at some point this weekend.

Likely Ceiling: Quarters

Likely Floor: Out on Day One

Montana MOONDOG

USAU Ranking: #20

Power Ranking: #17

Regional Finish: NW4

Overall 2024 Record: 21-8

Against the Nationals Field: 0-5

Against the Pool: 0-0

Welcome back to Nationals, MOONDOG! It’s been five years since we last saw the Montana club on the biggest stage, but they’ve made it back on the strength of an roller coaster regular season that ultimately landed them a precious strength bid. Though their Series run featured plenty of nerve-wracking results, MOONDOG ultimately defended their bid at Northwest Regionals, qualifying with a 15-11 win over Seattle Spoke in the final game-to-go of the weekend.

MOONDOG are largely untested against Nationals-level competition this year, playing just five games against other San Diego-bound teams (and losing all five), all of whom were regional rivals and none of whom they’ll see in their pool. That can be viewed as either a blessing or a curse: on the one hand, MOONDOG haven’t shown the capability to beat the caliber of team they’ll be seeing this weekend. But, on the other hand, there isn’t a lot of information out there for other teams to scout them. In fact, MOONDOG are the only Nationals team in the division to not have any games in our video archives from this year.

It’s hard to see MOONDOG making much, if any, noise this weekend. Then again, in the always chaotic mixed division, it’s impossible to say with any certainty who is and isn’t poised for an upset. A well timed gust of wind or two, and MOONDOG may find themselves in unfamiliar territory; the bracket at Nationals.

Likely Ceiling: Prequarters

Likely Floor: Out on Day One

Pool C

Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust

USAU Ranking: #3

Power Ranking: #5

Regional Finish: NC1

Overall 2024 Record: 19-5

Against the Nationals Field: 7-4

Against the Pool: 2-0

Few things are more set in stone in the Mixed division than a Drag’n regional title. Indeed, this season marks 10 straight years that Drag’n won the North Central, and like many iterations before this one, they did so in commanding fashion. That title came on the heels of a strong, though not dominant, regular season — one that featured a title at ESC and a title game collapse at Pro Champs.5 If you ask Drag’n though, they’re somewhat grateful for that experience, as it uncovered some weaknesses that they were able to work on in practice leading up to Nationals.

The big story with Drag’n this year is the return of Sarah Meckstroth after two years with Raleigh Phoenix in the Women’s division. She’s arguably the best player in the division and possesses a wide-ranging skillset, one that has made it very easy for the coaching staff to work her back into the team. They’re hardly a one-player show, though. Caleb Denecour is another multiple time First Team All-Club selection who can similarly impact the game on both offense and defense. Jason Tschida, Erica Baken, and Emma Piorier will help drive the bus on the O-line. James Pollard has brought an incredibly unique and valuable range of skills to Drag’n in his first year with the team. The list goes on and on; while the talent on Drag’n may not be the most heralded now, there are plenty of names we’ll all be more familiar with in a week.

Drag’n are a rarity in the Mixed division: a team that seems to have both a high floor and a high ceiling. The depth of the roster makes it hard to imagine the Minneapolis club won’t be playing deep into the bracket, and the presence of Meckstroth and Denecour gives them the high-end talent required to win the whole thing.

Likely Ceiling: Championship

Likely Floor: Semis

New York XIST

USAU Ranking: #5

Power Ranking: #6

Regional Finish: NE1

Overall 2024 Record: 17-7

Against the Nationals Field: 7-5

Against the Pool: 2-0

XIST find themselves in a familiar spot this weekend: for the third straight year, they enter as a second-line seed in their pool. Each of those years, they’ve pulled off the upset and won the pool outright en route to a semis appearance. This year, they’ll look to get over the semis hump, and maybe go a step beyond that.

In the wake of some leadership and roster shuffles after last year, XIST have preached flexibility, and they have used those changes to re-evaluate some strategic decisions. Much of the beginning part of the season was spent experimenting with different players in different roles. While that decision contributed to a wonkier regular season, it appears to have paid off, as XIST have gradually improved throughout the year, culminating in a dominant performance at a very deep Northeast Regionals.

Though leadership preaches that XIST are an ensemble of talent, there are plenty of players that stand out from a deep roster. Abby Cheng is a known commodity, and made our Top 25 player list this year. Eliot Bemis and Oliver Chartock have been with XIST throughout their recent Nationals runs, and both excel in a variety of roles on offense. Axel Agami Contreras has made a seamless transition into XIST following a year with Cleveland Crocs. Cara Sieber, Janine Hlavaty, and Rita Feder are another trio with the ability to change the course of a game in one or two points. The list could go on, but the point is clear; XIST can pose a variety of problems for any opponent. And that’s even without 2024 Callahan winner and 2023 Breakout Player of the Year runner-up Jolie Krebs, who will not be with the team in San Diego.

It’d be easy to create the narrative that XIST are hungry for a title after their back-to-back semifinal heartbreaks, but that’s not front of mind for New York heading into this weekend. They’re focused on taking things one game, one half, one point at a game, and they’ll see where that mentality will take them. With the talent at their disposal, an appearance in the final is definitely in the cards – though a title may require a little bit more luck.

Likely Ceiling: Finalists

Likely Floor: Prequarters

Huntsville Space Force

USAU Ranking: #9

Power Ranking: #11

Regional Finish: SE1

Overall 2024 Record: 25-4

Against the Nationals Field: 3-1

Against the Pool: 0-1

Hello again, Space Force! The Huntsville club have returned to Nationals after a one-year hiatus, qualifying with an undefeated run through Southeast Regionals. Preceding the Series, though, was a very interesting regular season for Space Force, and that 25-4 record can be a little deceiving. They faced a decidedly weaker schedule than many of their Nationals peers, though they won many of those games in blowout fashion (except for a weird inability to beat offshoot Huntsville club Pyro).

There has been a lot of roster turnover for Space Force in recent years, with just eight players carrying over from their last Nationals appearance. Among those holdovers, however, are three of their most instrumental players in Mac McClellan, Victoria Ellingson, and Matthew Radcliffe. Joining them this year is Michael Poe, fresh off an impressive showing with UAH Nightmares at the D-I College Championships this year.

Space Force may be one of the bigger losers of the pool draw. Not only are they drawn in the same pool as the one Nationals team to defeat them6, they also get a potentially underseeded Mixtape (see below) in the bottom slot. That bottom slot draw is particularly rough, as that line was probably Space Force’s best chance of finding a win to get into the bracket. Even if they are able to make the bracket, Space Force haven’t shown that they’re capable of beating the teams they’ll see there.

Likely Ceiling: Prequarters

Likely Floor: Out on Day One

Seattle Mixtape

USAU Ranking: #14

Power Ranking: #8

Regional Finish: NW3

Overall 2024 Record: 15-9

Against the Nationals Field: 6-8

Against the Pool: 0-3

Well, well, well, what do we have here? It’s been a full decade since Mixtape entered Nationals as a double-digit seed7. Even stranger, they’ve never been seeded on the bottom line of a pool. The low seed does feel a little harsh for Mixtape, but their regular season indicates a clear stratification: all six of their wins against Nationals competition this year were against teams seeded no.11 or lower, and all eight of their losses were against teams seeded no.10 or higher.

While this year’s iteration clearly isn’t like the Mixtape teams of old, there’s still plenty of talent in Seattle. The headline act is Khalif El-Salaam, who comes with a laundry list of accolades: 2022 World Games selection, 2024 WUC selection, and multiple All-Club appearances. He’s supported by longtime Mixtape teammates Lexi Garrity and Marc Muñoz, as well as a new face in Zeppelin Raunig, who joined Mixtape this year after three years with Sockeye in the Men’s division. Mixtape also ensured the BFG-Mixtape Highway was a two-way road this offseason, picking up Mo Tilmo, a tenacious defender, from their crosstown rivals.

With 13 players who were also a part of 2022’s “double-peak” season still around, it’s hard to say the cupboard is bare for Mixtape. Thanks to all that talent, you can’t rule out a deep run, especially if El-Salaam goes into takeover mode. Ultimately though, the weak regular season probably stacked the deck just a bit too much against Mixtape, and it would be a surprise to see them playing in the stadium on Saturday.

Likely Ceiling: Quarters

Likely Floor: Out on Day One

Pool D

Fort Collins shame.

USAU Ranking: #4

Power Ranking: #4

Regional Finish: SC2

Overall 2024 Record: 20-4

Against the Nationals Field: 7-3

Against the Pool: 1-0

After last season’s triumphant championship, Fort Collins shame. return to Nationals with more or less the same roster and the same expectations. For a team that don’t practice a whole lot but have a core group of players who have been playing together for nearly a decade, the challenge this season has not been to put together wins, but to keep everyone motivated to push for another title. “Everybody has their own thing that they’re chasing,” team spirit captain Joe “Smash” Anderson said. “Obviously we all want to win the championship again, and I think that that’s really important to all of us, but I think everybody has their own personal motivation for the season, whether it’s getting a particular role or trying to be impactful in particular games. And I think that that’s what keeps us fresh.”

shame. are largely running it back with top 25 players Jade McLaughlin, Rory Veldman, and Matty Russell leading a dynamic offense and under-appreciated talents like Alex Daniels and Chris Gauen leading a potent defense. Despite the clear talent on the team, shame. suffered some bumps along their path this year compared to their one-loss 2023. A 15-9 loss to Mischief derailed their US Open, and an early loss to Drag’n Thrust threatened to do the same at Pro Champs before they rattled off three straight double-game-point bracket wins (including a huge revenge comeback against Drag’N) to win the tournament.

“If anybody on the team asked me,” Anderson said, “I would look at them straight in the face and say that we don’t deserve to have a perfect season.” Despite the few additional losses on the docket, including a to Austin Disco Club in the regional final, shame. still have the makings of a championship team. The only difference this season is that there is a clear target on their backs as defending champions.

Likely Ceiling: Champions

Likely Floor: Quarters

Boston Sprocket

USAU Ranking: #8

Power Ranking: #12

Regional Finish: NE3

Overall 2024 Record: 23-6

Against the Nationals Field: 3-4

Against the Pool: 1-1

Sprocket are back at Nationals and, this year, they are coming as an establishment program rather than the upstart team of years past. “This year has been a bit of a transition point for us,” captain Wilhelmina Graff said, “going from sort of the underdog mentality that we had the last couple of years to sort of [noticing] there’s now expectations on us and we have expectations for ourselves as well. Learning how to deal with that has been important…A big part of that is holding ourselves to a higher standard.”

With a solid core of returners led by Graff, Tannor Johnson-Go, Ivan Tran, and Tess Johnson, Sprocket have a lot of versatile players who can thrive in different roles. With four coaches and a large leadership team, Sprocket spread out responsibilities on and off the field, which can make them difficult for other teams to scout. One X-factor all teams should be aware of by now, though, is Shirlee Wohl, who has returned to the Boston scene after a few years playing for DC teams Grit and Scandal. Her patient handling and ability to push the disc downfield benefits a team with cutters like Montana Roberts and Liv Player who can make plays in space as well as anyone in the division.

Despite their high placement as the second seed in their pool, Sprocket already have a loss to Slow on the docket, and shame. is a tough matchup. Sprocket will need to showcase their skills to reach further into the bracket than they were able to last season. “Every season we try to calibrate and understand where the team is and where our heights are,” Graff said. “We feel that we have incredible potential and have the ability to play against the best teams in the country, of course. So it’s easy to really get really lofty in our ambitions and look too far down the road. We’re also just trying to stay really present, take every game for what it is and like then forget about the past and continue it during each game.”

Likely Ceiling: Quarters

Likely Floor: Out on Day One

Boston Slow

USAU Ranking: #10

Power Ranking: #9

Regional Finish: NE2

Overall 2024 Record: 14-10

Against the Nationals Field: 6-8

Against the Pool: 2-1

Slow return to Nationals for a record 19th straight season. Wins over Disco Club, Mixtape, Drag’n Thrust, and Hybrid point to the team’s championship ceiling. Losses to teams like Rally and XIST (the latter in the Northeast Regionals final) point to a team that still has not peaked. More than any other team, Slow rely on veteran experience and expert coaching; they know how to play up to their level of competition and always perform well at Nationals. This year, they’ll need to do so to get out of a tough pool and deeper into the bracket.

Slow can make all the speed-related jokes they want, but they are dynamic and capable of hanging with elite opposition. Amber Sinicrope is one of the few players in the division who can carry an offense by herself when needed. Yuge Xiao’s athleticism and throwing vision are both welcome additions in her first year on the roster. Players like Alex Trahey, Olivia Hampton, Jon Cox, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Peter Prial, Hannah Baranes, and Ryan Cardinal have all played enough (both in general and together) to accentuate their strengths as individuals and as a well-established team.

The collective buy-in on Slow to ensure that they do all of the little things right helps them succeed in big moments. With a matchup against the defending champions as their first game of the weekend, Slow will have every opportunity to prove themselves among the elite once again.

Likely Ceiling: Semis

Likely Floor: Prequarters

Nashville ‘Shine

USAU Ranking: #16

Power Ranking: #14

Regional Finish: SE2

Overall 2024 Record: 12-11

Against the Nationals Field: 2-9

Against the Pool: 0-2

A season of growth and development has brought ‘Shine back to Nationals despite a crowded Southeast field. ‘Shine worked through an up-and-down season, as their just-over .500 record indicates, but finished strong by earning their way back to Nationals with a 15-8 pasting of Toro in the game-to-go.

The familiar names are all there. Jesse Shofner looks every bit the World Games-level player she has been in recent seasons. Chris Calhoun, Tori Taylor, Avi Ghitterman, and Mia Letterie all continued steady improvements season-over-season and are poised for a big impact on the Nationals stage. Crucially, as they proved in the game-to-go, ‘Shine know how to shift to a higher gear when they need to. They’ll need that gear immediately in San Diego.

Wins over AMP and XIST show that this team’s ceiling reaches higher than last year’s, which saw them go until consolation play at Nationals without a win. ‘Shine are already one of the most positive teams at Nationals, bringing a healthy competitive spirit to their games. It takes a lot of commitment and buy-in to keep a talented team together in an area like Nashville that is not exactly an ultimate hotbed, but the positivity ‘Shine bring to their games help them push through adversity and support each other just as much as their talent.

Likely Ceiling: Prequarters

Likely Floor: Out on Day One