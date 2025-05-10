2025 D-III College Championships Pools, Seeding Announced

Who's winning these pools?

The seeding and pools for the Division III College Championships were released late yesterday by USA Ultimate.

Here are the pools and schedules at the 2025 D-III College Championships! Ultiworld will be livestreaming three games per round from the D-III College Championships — a full streaming schedule will be out early next week.

Notes

Very few surprises with this year’s seeding. Our pool predictions were very close to the final results, with Union and Lewis and Clark swapped in the rankings for regional diversity rather than our predicted Puget Sound/Rice swap in the same Pool B/C combination.

Carleton Eclipse still landed the #3 seed despite taking a big loss to #7 seeded St. Olaf at Regionals.

Wesleyan’s head-to-head wins over Haverford/Bryn Mawr were deemed important enough to land Wesleyan the #1 seed.

