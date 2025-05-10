2025 D-III College Championships Pools, Seeding Announced

The seeding and pools for the Division III College Championships were released late yesterday by USA Ultimate.

Here are the pools and schedules at the 2025 D-III College Championships! Ultiworld will be livestreaming three games per round from the D-III College Championships — a full streaming schedule will be out early next week.

D-III Women’s Division

Notes

  • Very few surprises with this year’s seeding. Our pool predictions were very close to the final results, with Union and Lewis and Clark swapped in the rankings for regional diversity rather than our predicted Puget Sound/Rice swap in the same Pool B/C combination.
  • Carleton Eclipse still landed the #3 seed despite taking a big loss to #7 seeded St. Olaf at Regionals.
  • Wesleyan’s head-to-head wins over Haverford/Bryn Mawr were deemed important enough to land Wesleyan the #1 seed.

D-III Men’s Division

Notes

  • As in the Women’s Division, the Men’s seedings are quite close to Ultiworld’s predictions. Surprisingly, Wesleyan was left at the #9 seed behind Franciscan despite a head-to-head 15-12 win over them at Easterns. Perhaps the ranking points differential (42 points) was deemed large enough to override the H2H. That was the only change compared to our predictions.
