World Games 2025: Canada Wins Pool B with Style Against Australia

Team Canada put on another offensive masterclass, only ceding one O-line turnover to remain undefeated through pool play

In their final pool play game of the tournament, Canada faced off against Australia in a match that had varying implications for both teams involved. For Canada, a win against meant claiming their pool and going undefeated through the opening stages. While the Canadians were already through the semifinal prior to the match thanks to their wins over France and Colombia, it is unsurprising that TC still came into this match hungry and ready for a win. For Australia, this game meant their last chance to taste victory before heading into the consolation bracket.

The Canadians have backed up their high seed with some very impressive play throughout the tournament and — thanks to the US playing an incredibly tight game against Germany — Canada has a case to be the favorite to win it all this year. Let’s take a look at some of the talents of players and tactics that Canada used to defeat the Australians and how those will be an advantage for them going into the semifinal.

Get the Disc to Their Athletes Whenever Possible

Clip 1: 54.45-55.00 (Throw from Snider to Auger-Semmar)

We have seen from their play in the club and pro divisions that Quinn Snider and Malik Auger-Semmar are some of the best athletes playing the game right now. This clip showcases quick, decisive deep look from Snider to Auger-Semmar that puts the Canadians on the doorstep of scoring. While the throw may not have been perfectly executed, I still like the notion of getting the disc to their playmakers and trusting in your teammates to make a play and come away with the disc.

Clip 2: 1.19.30 – 1.19.45 ( Snider toes the line to win the game )

This is the kind of spectacular play we’re used to from Snider by now, but these are the kind of plays teams needed if they want to win at the World Games. Under pressure from his defender and the sideline drawing ever closer, Snider is able to use his athleticism in tandem with finesse and focus to toe the line and come up with a score where most wouldn’t.

When it comes down to winning and losing, it’s these kinds of points where the best are able to separate themselves from the rest.

Taking What They’re Given – To the Max

Clip 3: 20.08-20.24 (Chisel cuts up the middle of AUS zone)

We have all heard it time and time again: take what the defense gives you and make it work. In this clip the Canadian O-line does a great job of doing just that and then some. The Canadians quickly clock that the Australian zone is open in the middle and the cup doesn’t seem to be crashing on the first few chisel cuts run by Lauren Kimura and Marty Gallant. The Canadians, led mostly by a fantastic Kimura, continued to drive down the field, working in very much the same third for most of the point and happily taking cut after cut down the middle of the Australian zone.

In tournaments such as these where the teams are stacked with talented players, some of whom are objectively the best defenders in the world, it is important to be able to say “okay, I’ll take what you’re giving me, but you’re going to regret it.” This Canadian team feels like they are experts in that style of fluid and creative play that almost always ends with them celebrating in the end zone.

Break to Win

Clip 4: 58.53-59.20 (3 person dominator to score)

In this clip we see Canadian players Malcolm Bryson, Gagan Chatha, and Sarah Jacobsohn form a three-person dominator that decimates the Australian defense on their way to scoring the break. Canada separated themselves from Australia in this drive thanks to their calmness and comfort with the disc. Australia’s offensive schemes felt quick and rushed which led to silly turnovers, whilst Canada moved with the confidence expected of a team playing on this stage.