World Games 2025: Canada’s Offense Continues to Look Best in Class

Canada outpaced Germany behind another tremendous offensive showing.

Powered by an offense that continues to look nearly unbreakable, Canada absolutely worked the statistically best defense at the World Games en route to a clean, 13-9 victory in the semifinal, earning them a shot at their second gold medal in Saturday’s championship game.

Canada Neutralizes Germany D-Line

Entering bracket play, Germany had earned the most blocks of any team in the field. But you wouldn’t know it from Canada’s prolific efficiency. One sloppy turfed around on their fourth O-line possession, and a drop on their ninth, those represented Canada’s only two turns on ten offensive possessions, all of which they converted into holds. The D-Line was similarly efficient, converting three of five Germany offensive turnovers into breaks, which was more than enough with the offense’s performance. In four games now, Canada has four or fewer turns in three of their contests, and their O-Line has been broken just three total times (twice versus France, once against Australia).

Canada worked through dominant handler movement and converted early hucks that set the German defense on their heels and opened up massive yard-gaining unders for the likes of Quinn Snider and Malik Auger-Semmar. Thomas Edmonds (four assists, one goal) quarterbacked the offense with a variety of deep puts, break throws and blades, but he was more than happy to hand the reigns to Sarah Jacobsohn and Marty Gallant when needed. However, it was a pair of hucks from Edmonds that set things in motion. After Canada’s D-line earned a break, Edmonds and his O-line mates drew up a perfect pull play that sent Auger-Semmar deep from the handler space, and Edmonds dropped his backhand huck in a bucket, with Auger-Semmar sealing the point with a sliding grab.

Arguably the point that displayed Canada at their absolute best came on offense, up 8-6 in the second half. Edmonds started the point at the brick mark, and Quinn Snider, a primary deep target for the Canadians, took off deep before putting his foot in the ground and converting a huge under. He found Auger-Semmar who then played a little catch with Jacobsohn before Edmonds wiggled free on an upline cut. He continued on to Gallant for good yardage, and Gallant broke his mark with an outside-in flick reset to Edmonds. Gallant then motored up the sideline and Edmonds floated a backhand into the end zone for a near effortless hold in under 40 seconds. The point featured all the best from Canada, with their deep threats opening up their entire offense, and their handler corps dominating when needed.

Ultimately, Germany did not convert either of Canada’s turns into breaks, and despite their cleanest game of the tournament with just seven total turns, their quest for gold turned into a bid for bronze at the hands of Canada.

Stoppage-Filled Break Turns Momentum For Canada

After four points, there had been a total of one turn, as both squads started their semifinal with a pair of holds. Germany looked to make it five when Jakob Dieckmann gained big yards on an in-cut and fired deep to Levke Walczak for a goal. However, the score was brought back by a travel as Dieckmann had clearly shuffled away from his mark en route to powering his huck downfield to Walczak. Then after play resumed, Dieckmann again looked for Walczak, this time on a short backhand break throw. The throw forced Walczak to bid and the disc clanged her hands, popping up for Lisa Schütz to make a diving save. However, Canada called the disc down on Walczak’s bid, and after a brief conversation and a look at an inconclusive video replay, the call was contested, again resetting the disc to Dieckmann.

This time, the German cutter reset to his center handler Nico Müller who fired deep and incomplete. Canada gave the disc back with an unforced error, as Malcolm Bryson, one of Canada’s top options on the D-line, dropped a huck in the end zone. However, Ava Mueller became the third Germany player to unleash an incomplete huck, as she underthrew Schütz, leading to a block by Florence Dionne. This time, Canada patiently worked the field, and Germany’s O-line, tired after a multitude of deep shots and stoppages, had no answer as Canada earned the break. It was the only one they needed, but they did convert both of Germany’s remaining O-line turnovers into breaks to generate additional breathing room.

The Sarah Jacobsohn Matchup

There was no doubt all afternoon that Sarah Jacobsohn was an absolute problem for the German defense. The Germans switched a variety onto Canada’s star handler but to no avail. Joana Erdmann took on the assignment for the bulk of the game, but Charlotte Schall, Walczak, and Schütz all gave their best efforts at times as well.

On Canada’s first offensive point, Jacobsohn worked free on an under, proceeding to go every other en route to dishing Canada’s first assist of the game. On Canada’s first break, Jacobsohn, guarded by Walczak after the turn, earned three touches and converted the final one into another assist for the 3-2 Canada lead.

Then, in two of their first three holds in the second half, Jacobsohn dominated the deep space, first burning Erdmann deep and then Schütz a few points later, leading to easy Canada holds.

Jacobsohn’s versatility both in the deep space as well as an electric piece to complement Edmonds and Gallant in the backfield proved to be a nightmare for Germany, one of the final puzzle pieces in a completely overwhelming offensive performance by the Canadians that had one of the best D-lines in the world looking lost.

As Canada returns to their first gold medal match at the World Games since winning the debut games in 2001, their ruthless efficiency on O-line, punctuated by a whole host of matchup nightmares, will prove to be an extremely difficult challenge for the five-time defending champions, USA.