World Games 2025: USA’s Clutch Performance Earns Gold Over Canada

In came down to the wire, but USA made the right plays in crunch time.

Ultiworld’s World Games 2025 coverage is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season. The World Games is operated by the International World Games Association in collaboration with the World Flying Disc Federation.

USA’s inefficient offense had played with a fire a few times at the World Games, and facing a gutsy Canadian squad that brought the defensive pressure all afternoon, paired with some unforced errors, it looked like the USA had finally been burned. But their starpower stepped up in key moments, delivering key moments and ultimately exhausting a Canada side that had absolutely nothing left in the tank on universe point, sending the Americans home happy with a sixth straight World Games gold medal.

Canada Pressure Leads to Early Mistakes

Concerningly for the Americans, their first two offensive points resulted in four turnovers, with Canada winning the early mental battle and breaking once. Stifling defense on the first point led to a tough inside shot and layout block by Florence Dionne.

(13:45-13:52) – Clip 1

After getting it back, USA seemingly had no interest in working the disc and took an immediate contested deep shot that was blocked. Their first hold came off a careless Canadian turn on their own end zone, hardly earned via great offensive motion.

The second point saw another pair of blocks, with another premature deep shot seemingly signaling an unwillingness to work unders and resets against Canada’s pressure. The second turnover of the point came just via a drop. While Canada applied some pressure, at that point the USA just seemed to be getting in their own way, with execution and mental mistakes feeding into the opportunistic Canadian defense.

USA Starpower a Key Factor

Facing a gritty underdog team that was ready to compete for 25 points, USA needed their stars to make an impact. Raphy Hayes did his part in the first half, collecting a block and an assist on the USA’s first point, and delivering three more assists on clean holds in the first half, the last a beautiful flick huck into space for Claire Trop, another American star who showed out with three goals including the game-winner.

Meanwhile, the Ing brothers continued to deliver impactful plays for the Americans. Henry Ing snared two key goals in the deep space – one for the USA’s first clean hold, the second for a massive break to tie the score 11-11. His brother, Michael brought the defensive energy, earning bookends — not once, but twice — to put USA back in control.

First he closed with blazing speed to block an open-side under-cut, converting the score from Grant Lindsley about a minute later. The block came on a throw by Thomas Edmonds and represented just the second turn for the Candian center handler in five games.

(CLIP2 – 3:52-24:00)

About ten minutes later, Ing sized up a deep shot intended for one of Canada’s top deep targets, Malik Auger-Semmar, and swatted it out of danger. Then, Ing made a variety of jab cuts into the deep space, letting the American D-line offense get in flow and swing the disc to the opposite sideline. He opened up space for a big under-cut by Kaela Helton who saw Auger-Semmar disc watching, perhaps entertaining a potential poach, and rifled a flick huck over his head to Michael Ing for the second American break of the day.

(CLIPS: 3 – 4:00-34:10)

Canada’s Halftime Adjustments

Canada regained some momentum heading into the half with a pair of clean holds and a break to get the score to 6-6 before a USA hold brought the game to halftime on serve.

Out of half, Canada showed no fear, not only dialing up a pull play, but going after the USA’s best defender in the game to that point in Michael Ing, playing off the USA’s desire to poach and sag into throwing lanes. Speeding off-handler Marty Gallant set up to Edmonds’ right, slashing across the breakside, a move designed to set him in motion and entice Ing sit in the force side space for a moment as his assignment seemingly moved away from a relevant area. But immediately Gallant arced his breakside cut and flew up the left sideline, and Edmonds simply had to float his flick huck into the acres of green space ahead of his handler compatriot.

(CLIP: 55:55-56:12) – Clip 4

Then an unforced drop by the American offense led to Canada’s third break, and the underdogs seized momentum. The following point frankly should have been a break as Canada absolutely stifled every USA option and earned a late stall block on a reset attempt. But Canada dropped a wide open goal in the end zone, and USA avoided a two-break deficit, converting the second-chance hold.

But Canada wasn’t done pressing, their defense returned to their roots of the first half, taking away deep options and forcing the USA to earn every yard up the field. As the Americans got into their endzone set, the Canada side locked in, forcing a host of swings and resets before the USA ultimately got impatient and tried an over-the-top blade to Hayes that was blocked. D-Line handler Gagan Chatha immediately unleashed a massive backhand huck to Molly Wedge and Canada looked to be in firm control, just three points from the gold medal.

USA’s Finishing Surge

Down two breaks against a Canada offense that had turned the disc just four times total, and only once in their previous five possessions, things looked bleak for the Americans. But the USA has the pedigree in these moments, and their defense dialed in their intensity in the waning moments.

First, down 11-10, the Americans pulled a page from the Canadian defensive playbook, allowing Canada to get down to the end zone but absolutely stifling every iso cut from that point forward. Eventually, Canada slipped, dropping a reset throw, and the USA methodically marched, ultimately finding Henry Ing on a mid-range flick huck.

On the ensuing point, the Americans didn’t bother waiting until the endzone set. The US sat poaches in both the soft break space and wide swing space. A fantastic mark by Marquise Brownlee, freed up from having to cover the inside break as aggressively and intelligent downfield defending led to a late stall throw that Kami Groom read all the way for a block. A minute later, she milked Anna Thompson’s beautiful breakside backhand into the end zone for the pivotal late-game break to go up 12-11.

(CLIPS 1:25:30-1:25:41 & 1:26:45-1:26:55) – Clip 5 and Clip 6?

While the USA D-line didn’t finish the game on the ensuing point, they forced two more turns and forced Canada’s stars to grind for over five minutes to force the universe point, setting the tone for a universe point that hardly looked in doubt.

USA Ultra Clean When it Mattered

At the end of both halves, the USA O-line took the field needing holds, first to stay up a break heading into half, and then to win the game on universe point. And on a day which their offense turned the disc eight times, they saved arguably their two cleanest points for the biggest moment.

To close the first half, the USA targeted Trop on a pull play iso cut, allowing her to get easy yards and find a continue to Hayes. She took off deep, and two Canadian defenders clearly miscommunicated on a switch, allowing her to streak free, where she ran onto a perfect huck by Hayes.

(CLIP: 44:48 – 45:05) – Clip 7

The universe point featured no such deep look but rather a ruthlessly efficient offensive machine that never put the disc in a dangerous spot throughout their 70-yard gold medal march down the field. At various points Hayes, Brownlee, Thompson and Claire Chastain each got free by 5+ yards on their tired defenders, bringing the Americans within a few yards of glory. With the disc in Thompson’s hands, Canada failed to put any kind of mark, allowing for Trop to cut force side, forcing her defender to commit before reversing back into the break space where Thompson got off an uncontested flat backhand for the clinching point. A game full of twists, breaks and chaos saw America’s stars simply outlast the Canadians to the tune of a 44-second final point.

(Clip: 1:34:30-1:35:25) – Clip 8

Canada proved every bit the ultimate competitor and challenger to the Americans, but in the game’s biggest moments, the USA showed once more why they continue to be the class of international competition, and they’ll bring home another set of gold medals.