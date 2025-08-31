Pro Championships 2025: The Good, the Better, and the Best (Mixed Div. Day One Recap)

What stood out during Saturday’s Pool Play at Pro Champs.

August 31, 2025 by in Recap

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2025 club ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

With every team present advancing to the quarterfinal round at this edition of Pro Champs, there were a lot of good vibes all around the field complex during Saturday’s pool play. While the results mattered for seeding and pride, nobody was eliminated; all eight teams can show up on Sunday morning with the genuine belief that they can win the tournament.

The Good:

Huntsville Space Force at the 2024 Club Championships. Photo: Sam Hotaling – UltiPhotos.com

#21 Seattle Mixtape have a strong entry into the best jerseys of the year conversation with their Seattle Supersonics inspired green shirts. While their on-field results indicate that the team might be aiming for growth and process goals rather than outcomes, their on-field look is undefeated.

#6 Boston Slow’s Yuge Xiao was perhaps the best D-line player on any team on Saturday. Her defensive pressure clearly can make opponents’ best players uncomfortable, and her composure on offense was needed during a day when Slow made some questionable hucking decisions. As other players slowed down towards the end of the day, Xiao was still motoring through in cuts and playing as sharp as she did early in the morning.

Also, by the end of the day, Luca Harwood, Peter Prial, Jac Carreiro, and Louis Douville Beaudoin were all cleatless. Josh Markette is not present this weekend, so the Slow MMPs had to step up and fill out the missing points played and statistical production. Given the opportunity, Owen Cordes had a bit of a breakout moment. He played both ways, taking on tough matchups and making some impressive upfield throws. When all those pieces are back, perhaps Cordes’ impact will be more muted, but also given the opportunity now the Slow coaches know all of the different ways he can contribute.

