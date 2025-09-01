Pro Championships 2025: Quarterly Performance Reviews (Mixed Div. Day Two Recap)

What would the C-suite say about Pro Champs?

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2025 club ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

As the summer winds to a close, corporate America is turning their eyes on the fall holiday sales season. Likewise on the frisbee calendar, Q3 is ending and teams are gearing up for the Series. With plenty of good play on the fields and still room to improve before the end of the season, each team at Pro Champs is getting their quarterly performance review this weekend.

#1 Ann Arbor Hybrid

Results: 15-9 win over Mixtape in quarterfinal, 15-6 win over XIST in semifinal including a second-half shutout.

Standout Achievements: Hybrid are the best team in the division because they are able to consistently apply defensive pressure. Tracey Lo and Annalise Meilink were among the top defenders limiting Jolie Krebs. Dalton Smith is due for a promotion soon given his effectiveness in the defensive backfield. He leads the team in KPIs such as poach blocks and successful give-and-gos.

Potential Growth Areas: The Ann Arbor branch would be even more successful if they were more focused during the work day. Put simply, Hybrid are just too talented for some of these turns, and they might be able to win games at a windy Pro Champs playing this loose, but there’s no guarantee they’ll be able to do so in October.

#21 Seattle Mixtape

Results: 15-9 loss to Hybrid in quarterfinal, 13-10 loss to Space Force in consolation

Standout Achievements: Mixtape’s best moments came from set play initiations on offense. While this is a standard part of many club team’s repertoire, Mixtape are still in the developmental part of their season. At one point, one of their players on the sideline exclaimed, “We’re running an 8th grade offense.” Mixtape literally had a (different) sideline player running up with the play and setting the stack depth. For a work-in-progress team, getting clean looks off of the pull is incredibly helpful and allowed Mixtape to find what offensive flow they could against some of the best teams in the country. Though it’s possible that they won’t bring home any wins this weekend, Mixtape will benefit from being at Pro Champs because of the exposure they get to top competitors. While other regionals teams hoping to challenge BFG will be seeing elite defense for the first time, Mixtape now have experience working through tougher looks and figuring out how to adjust.

Potential Growth Areas: Mixtape’s younger players are still not synchronizing and optimizing their systems for productive implementation. That’s corporate nonsense talk for they sometimes looked disorganized downfield and relied on veteran players to reset the disc to restart flow. When Mixtape let their stall counts get above four or five, they ran into trouble on offense. If defenses can key in on their pacy action, they’ll expect to generate turnovers later in stall counts.