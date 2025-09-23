Mailbag: Regionals Chaos, Hypothetical Pools of Death

The drama has already started.

September 23, 2025 by in Opinion
Seattle Mixtape celebrate making Nationals after beating BFG on universe in the 2025 Northwest Regional final. Photo: Sam Hotaling – UltiPhotos.com

You can email me anytime at [email protected] with questions, comments, ideas — whatever you’ve got.

Q: Another year with top teams missing Nationals! This year it’s BFG and Mischief. Shrimp and Doublewide are really good teams but won’t be competing since they didn’t take the regular season seriously and lost on universe in games to go.

Is Nationals as a tournament better or worse off when these teams get upset at regionals when they have a bad game or have a bad matchup? Should anything be done about it if so? Does the answer change if Doublewide or Shrimp beat Bravo or Sockeye?

– Kaleragers

Q: Do we need to revisit rostering deadlines and tournament requirements? It’s feeling like, especially this season, that the combination of team hopping, Worlds/World Games, and UFA conflicts really distorted the bid allocation. And the level of teams’ play at Regionals was wildly different than what they had put together all season. In my opinion, the algorithm was served a lot of bad data this season and thus we ended up with a crazy Regionals. However, is that better or worse for the sport? It was certainly a much more exciting weekend than usual IMO.

Mailbag: Regionals Chaos, Hypothetical Pools of Death is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

TAGGED: ,

TEAMS: , , , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Discussion on "Mailbag: Regionals Chaos, Hypothetical Pools of Death"

Ultiworld is moving on from public comment sections as of 1/27/2025 (learn more about our decision here).

Want to talk about this article or anything else happening in the sport? Become a subscriber and join our Discord server!

Got a note or correction for our staff? Look for contact info on our About page.

We can also be reached on a variety of social media platforms; check out our header and footer for links to all of them.

Recent Posts

  1. Mailbag: Regionals Chaos, Hypothetical Pools of Death
  2. Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Pool Draw
  3. The Line: Top Seven Regionals Surprises
  4. Club National Championships 2025 Qualifying Thread
  5. Huckin’ Eh: Regionals Preview, Quebec and Ontario Qualifiers

Recent Videos

  1. California Burrito vs. Lawless (Southwest Mixed 2nd Place Final Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

  2. Grit vs Flight (Mid-Atlantic Women’s 3rd Place Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

  3. Rally vs. AMP (Mid-Atlantic Mixed Final Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

  4. Phoenix vs. Red Tide (Northeast Men’s 3rd Place Final Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

  5. Tower vs. California Burrito (Southwest Mixed Final Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

Recent Events

  1. 2025 Club Regionals
    Sep 21 @ 9:00 AM | |
  2. 2025 Pro Championships
    Aug 30 - Sep 1 | |
  3. 2025 Elite-Select Challenge
    Aug 16 - Aug 17 | |
  4. 2025 Youth Club Championships
    Aug 2 - Aug 4 | |
  5. 2025 US Open
    Aug 1 - Aug 3 | |

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Mailbag: Regionals Chaos, Hypothetical Pools of Death
    Subscriber article
  • Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Pool Draw
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Inside The Circle: GMC Rapid Reax
    Subscriber podcast
  • Out the Back: Regionals Rapid Reax
    Subscriber podcast
    • Subscribe Now