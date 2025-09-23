Mailbag: Regionals Chaos, Hypothetical Pools of Death

The drama has already started.

You can email me anytime at [email protected] with questions, comments, ideas — whatever you’ve got.

Q: Another year with top teams missing Nationals! This year it’s BFG and Mischief. Shrimp and Doublewide are really good teams but won’t be competing since they didn’t take the regular season seriously and lost on universe in games to go.

Is Nationals as a tournament better or worse off when these teams get upset at regionals when they have a bad game or have a bad matchup? Should anything be done about it if so? Does the answer change if Doublewide or Shrimp beat Bravo or Sockeye?

– Kaleragers

Q: Do we need to revisit rostering deadlines and tournament requirements? It’s feeling like, especially this season, that the combination of team hopping, Worlds/World Games, and UFA conflicts really distorted the bid allocation. And the level of teams’ play at Regionals was wildly different than what they had put together all season. In my opinion, the algorithm was served a lot of bad data this season and thus we ended up with a crazy Regionals. However, is that better or worse for the sport? It was certainly a much more exciting weekend than usual IMO.