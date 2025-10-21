Mailbag: Pre-Nationals Rapid Fire!

Time to prove it.

Q: Where would a Revolver victory place them as a franchise all-time vis-a-vis NYNY and DoG?

– Jeremy Z.

It’s a great question and something we will certainly be talking about if Revolver gets to semis again this year. If Revolver closes out a dream season with another title, they will join the two you named with six titles.