Boston Brute Squad 2023 Roster

A slew of new faces join the decorated vets we’ve come to associate Brute Squad as they hope to propel the team back to a Nationals semifinal berth, and possibly beyond.

Here’s their 2023 roster.



Captains in bold.

Amy Zhou

Angela Zhu

Becky Malinowski

Caroline Tornquist

Cate Woodhurst Boezi

Colette Pellegrini

Elise Freedman

Gigi Downey

Jae Cruz

Laura Ospina Gómez

Leija Helling

Levke Walczak

Liên Hoffmann

Lilli Trautmann

Mangie Forero

Megan Lam

Megan Wilson

Nastasia Tangherlini

Samiya Ismail

Sarah Hansen

Sophie Knowles

Tulsa Douglas

Yuge Xiao

Zoe Hecht

Coaching Staff

Alyssa Weatherford

Dan Hourigan

Rob Brazile

Additions

Cate Woodhurst Boezi

Colette Pellegrini

Elise Freedman

Gigi Downey

Lilli Trautmann

Megan Lam

Departures

Alex Chang

Alex Ode

Anouchka Beaudry

Caitlin Fitzgerald

Caitlyn Lee

Emily Decker

Emma Palacio

Erin Rea

Elana Schwam

Kelly Hyland

Jessie Grignon Tomás

Lane Siedor

Montana Roberts

Rike Wagener

Sarah Judd