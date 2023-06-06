Boston Brute Squad 2023 Roster

June 6, 2023 by in Livewire with 0 comments
A slew of new faces join the decorated vets we’ve come to associate Brute Squad as they hope to propel the team back to a Nationals semifinal berth, and possibly beyond.
Here’s their 2023 roster.
Captains in bold.
Amy Zhou
Angela Zhu
Becky Malinowski
Caroline Tornquist
Cate Woodhurst Boezi
Colette Pellegrini
Elise Freedman
Gigi Downey
Jae Cruz
Laura Ospina Gómez
Leija Helling
Levke Walczak
Liên Hoffmann
Lilli Trautmann
Mangie Forero
Megan Lam
Megan Wilson
Nastasia Tangherlini
Samiya Ismail
Sarah Hansen
Sophie Knowles
Tulsa Douglas
Yuge Xiao
Zoe Hecht
Coaching Staff
Alyssa Weatherford
Dan Hourigan
Rob Brazile
Additions
Cate Woodhurst Boezi
Colette Pellegrini
Elise Freedman
Gigi Downey
Lilli Trautmann
Megan Lam
Departures
Alex Chang
Alex Ode
Anouchka Beaudry
Caitlin Fitzgerald
Caitlyn Lee
Emily Decker
Emma Palacio
Erin Rea
Elana Schwam
Kelly Hyland
Jessie Grignon Tomás
Lane Siedor
Montana Roberts
Rike Wagener
Sarah Judd