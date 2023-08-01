Boston DiG 2023 Roster

After a strong 2021 was continued during the 2022 regular season, DiG missed Nationals. With some talented players returning from absences, the expectations are high.

Here is their 2023 roster.

Captains in bold.

Ben Sadok

Brendan McCann

Caelan McSweeney

Cole Davis-Brand

Cole Moore

Eli Standard

Ethan Fortin

Gabriel Colton

Gus Haflin

Jac Carreiro

Josh Markette

Leo Gordon

Louis Douville-Beaudoin

Mac Hecht

Ned Dick

Noah Backer

Orion Cable

Oscar Graff

Peter Boerth

Peter Kotz

Ray Tetrault

Reed Browning

Simon Carapella

Sol Ruesechemeyer-Bailey

Topher Davis

Turner Allen

Tyler Chan

Coaches: Sam Lehman, Jake Smart

Additions

Ben Sadok (Returning)

Caelan McSweeney

Eli Standard

Louis Douville-Beaudoin

Mac Hecht (Returning)

Oscar Graff

Peter Kotz

Ray Tetrault

Reed Browning

Sol Ruesechemeyer-Bailey (Returning)

Departures

Anders Olsen

Arturo Laffi

Ben Field

Ben Kass-Mullet

Charles Weinberg

Jay Clark

Luke Webb

Nick Patel

Ryan Cardinal

Ryan Dinger

Willie Stewart