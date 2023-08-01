Boston DiG 2023 Roster

August 1, 2023 by in Livewire, Preview with 0 comments
After a strong 2021 was continued during the 2022 regular season, DiG missed Nationals. With some talented players returning from absences, the expectations are high.
Here is their 2023 roster.
Captains in bold.
Ben Sadok
Brendan McCann
Caelan McSweeney
Cole Davis-Brand
Cole Moore
Eli Standard
Ethan Fortin
Gabriel Colton
Gus Haflin
Jac Carreiro
Josh Markette
Leo Gordon
Louis Douville-Beaudoin
Mac Hecht
Ned Dick
Noah Backer
Orion Cable
Oscar Graff
Peter Boerth
Peter Kotz
Ray Tetrault
Reed Browning
Simon Carapella
Sol Ruesechemeyer-Bailey
Topher Davis
Turner Allen
Tyler Chan
Coaches: Sam Lehman, Jake Smart
Additions
Ben Sadok (Returning)
Caelan McSweeney
Eli Standard
Louis Douville-Beaudoin
Mac Hecht (Returning)
Oscar Graff
Peter Kotz
Ray Tetrault
Reed Browning
Sol Ruesechemeyer-Bailey (Returning)
Departures
Anders Olsen
Arturo Laffi
Ben Field
Ben Kass-Mullet
Charles Weinberg
Jay Clark
Luke Webb
Nick Patel
Ryan Cardinal
Ryan Dinger
Willie Stewart