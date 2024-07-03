Boston Dig 2024 Roster

Players from the last two club champions in the men’s division and some other big names are joining Dig, ratcheting up expectations for this year’s team after a very strong 2023, which ended in dramatic fashion.

Here is their 2024 roster.

Captains in bold.

Albert Yuan

Ben Horrisberger

Brendan McCann

Calvin Stoughton

Charles Weinberg

Cole Davis-Brand

Cole Moore

Ethan Fortin

Gabe Colton

Gus Haflin

Jeff Babbitt

Josh Markette

Ken Noh

Ned Dick

Noah Backer

Oliver Fay

Orion Cable

Oscar Graff

Peter Boerth

Peter Kotz

Reed Browning

Rowan McDonnell

Simon Carapella

Solomon Rueschemeyer-Bailey

Tobe Decraene

Turner Allen

Tyler Chan

Coaches: Sam Lehman, Jake Smart

Additions

Albert Yuan

Ben Horrisberger (Returning)

Calvin Stoughton

Charles Weinberg (Returning)

Jeff Babbitt (Returning)

Ken Noh

Oliver Fay

Rowan McDonnell

Tobe Decraene

Departures

Ben Sadok

Caelan McSweeney

Eli Standard

Jac Carreiro

Leo Gordon

Louis Douville-Beaudoin

Mac Hecht

Ray Tetrault

Topher Davis

Practice Players

Elliot Rosenberg