Boston Dig 2024 Roster

July 3, 2024 by in Livewire, Preview with 0 comments
Boston DiG’s Simon Carapella makes a grab under pressure from Truck Stop’s Alexandre Fall in the men’s division quarterfinal of the 2023 Club Championships. Photo: Kevin Leclaire – UltiPhotos.com

Players from the last two club champions in the men’s division and some other big names are joining Dig, ratcheting up expectations for this year’s team after a very strong 2023, which ended in dramatic fashion.

Here is their 2024 roster.

Captains in bold.

Albert Yuan
Ben Horrisberger
Brendan McCann
Calvin Stoughton
Charles Weinberg
Cole Davis-Brand
Cole Moore
Ethan Fortin
Gabe Colton
Gus Haflin
Jeff Babbitt
Josh Markette
Ken Noh
Ned Dick
Noah Backer
Oliver Fay
Orion Cable
Oscar Graff
Peter Boerth
Peter Kotz
Reed Browning
Rowan McDonnell
Simon Carapella
Solomon Rueschemeyer-Bailey
Tobe Decraene
Turner Allen
Tyler Chan

Coaches: Sam Lehman, Jake Smart

Additions

Albert Yuan
Ben Horrisberger (Returning)
Calvin Stoughton
Charles Weinberg (Returning)
Jeff Babbitt (Returning)
Ken Noh
Oliver Fay
Rowan McDonnell
Tobe Decraene

Departures

Ben Sadok
Caelan McSweeney
Eli Standard
Jac Carreiro
Leo Gordon
Louis Douville-Beaudoin
Mac Hecht
Ray Tetrault
Topher Davis

Practice Players

Elliot Rosenberg

