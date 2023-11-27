Canada Announce 2024 WUC Rosters

November 27, 2023 by Theresa Diffendal in Livewire, News with 0 comments
Ultimate Canada released the Team Canada rosters for the 2024 WFDF World Ultimate Championships, which will be held in the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia on August 31- September 7, 2024.
Mixed Team
|Name
|Hometown
|Alec Arsenault
|Moncton, NB
|Anna Goddu
|Seattle, WA
|Ben Simmonds
|Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
|Brayden Gee
|Vancouver, BC
|Collefas Mot
|Surrey, BC
|Ellen Au-Yeung
|Richmond, BC
|Gagandeep Chatha
|Surrey, BC
|Geoff Bevan
|Brockville, ON
|Jay Boychuk
|Vancouver, BC
|Julia Zhou
|Vancouver, BC
|Karen Hatch
|Winnipeg, MB
|Keith McRae
|Scarborough, ON
|Lana Ramic
|Toronto, ON
|Laurel Jay
|Vancouver, BC
|Lauren Ballantyne
|Aurora, ON
|Madi Ong
|Saskatoon, SK
|Meagan Gillis
|Winnipeg, MB
|Miguel Goderre
|Alma, QC
|Mika Kurahashi
|Burnaby, BC
|Nick Boucher
|Ottawa, ON
|Peter Yu
|Vancouver, BC
|Rumi Tejpar
|Vancouver, BC
|Sam But
|Richmond, BC
|Toly Vasilyev
|Vancouver, BC
|Wynne Gee
|Toronto, ON
|Zellema Mot
|Surrey, BC
|Ian Wallace (Alternate)
|Ottawa, ON
|Jade Huangfu (Alternate)
|Thornhill, ON
Open Team
|Name
|Hometown
|Brandon Adibe
|Ottawa, ON
|Cam Harris
|Aurora, ON
|Christophe Tremblay-Joncas
|Laval, QC
|Hugh Knapp
|Vancouver, BC
|lain MacKenzie
|Peterborough, ON
|Jakob Brissette
|Montreal, QC
|James Lewis
|Toronto, ON
|Jordan Vogel
|Edmonton, AB
|Kevin Underhill
|Vancouver, BC
|Landon Lavoie
|Rockyview, AB
|Luc Comiré
|Ajax, ON
|Malcolm Bryson
|Sechelt, BC
|Malik Auger-Semmar
|Montreal, QC
|Mark Lloyd
|Winnipeg, MB
|Marty Gallant
|Moncton, NB
|Michael MacKenzie
|Peterborough, ON
|Oscar Stonehouse
|Toronto, ON
|Philip Turner
|Toronto, ON
|Quinn Snider
|Winnipeg, MB
|Ricky McLeod
|Vancouver, BC
|Stephen Crew
|Winnipeg, MB
|Tim Tsang
|Vancouver, BC
|Vince Bulloch
|Toronto, ON
|Wilkie Lewis
|Toronto, ON
|Alex Bedard (Alternate)
|Edmonton, AB
|Devon Bringeland-Powell (Alternate)
|Coquitlam, BC
|Quinn Wilson (Alternate)
|Winnipeg, MB
|Raphael Lalonde-Landry (Alternate)
|Montréal, QC
|Thomas Edmonds (Alternate)
|Toronto, ON
Women’s Team
|Name
|Hometown
|Abba Brudney
|Victoria, BC
|Alyssa Mason
|Cambridge, ON
|Amanda Hadwen
|Ottawa, ON
|Anouchka Beaudry
|Sainte-Julie, QC
|Brianne Wager
|Vancouver, BC
|Brittney Dos Santos
|Toronto, ON
|Catherine Menzies
|Richmond, BC
|Chloé Emond
|Laval, QC
|Christine Jurychuk
|Toronto, ON
|Daisy Lin
|Vancouver, BC
|Danielle Leung
|Toronto, ON
|Joely Valencerina
|Winnipeg, MB
|Krystal Dos Santos
|Toronto, ON
|Marie-Ève Beauchemin
|Trois-Rivières, QC
|Melissa Dunbar
|Ottawa, ON
|Molly Lewis
|Toronto, ON
|Monica Hsu
|Burnaby, BC
|Nicola Parker
|Kelowna, BC
|Pénélope Robert
|Québec, QC
|Rachel Cooc
|Toronto, ON
|Reve Chan
|Toronto, ON
|Sarah Jacobsohn
|Winnipeg, MB
|Sarah Norton
|Edmonton, AB
|Sophia Chan
|Richmond, BC
|Florence Dionne (Alternate)
|Montréal, QC
|Jessica Rockliff (Alternate)
|Vancouver, BC
|Nyna Prevost (Alternate)
|Montréal, QC
|Tiffany Zhang (Alternate)
|Toronto, ON