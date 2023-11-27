Canada Announce 2024 WUC Rosters

Catherine Menzies playing the 2016 Canada Women’s National Team. Photo: Jolie Lang — UltiPhotos.com

Ultimate Canada released the Team Canada rosters for the 2024 WFDF World Ultimate Championships, which will be held in the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia on August 31- September 7, 2024.

Mixed Team

NameHometown
Alec ArsenaultMoncton, NB
Anna GodduSeattle, WA
Ben SimmondsNiagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Brayden GeeVancouver, BC
Collefas MotSurrey, BC
Ellen Au-YeungRichmond, BC
Gagandeep ChathaSurrey, BC
Geoff BevanBrockville, ON
Jay BoychukVancouver, BC
Julia ZhouVancouver, BC
Karen HatchWinnipeg, MB
Keith McRaeScarborough, ON
Lana RamicToronto, ON
Laurel JayVancouver, BC
Lauren BallantyneAurora, ON
Madi OngSaskatoon, SK
Meagan GillisWinnipeg, MB
Miguel GoderreAlma, QC
Mika KurahashiBurnaby, BC
Nick BoucherOttawa, ON
Peter YuVancouver, BC
Rumi TejparVancouver, BC
Sam ButRichmond, BC
Toly VasilyevVancouver, BC
Wynne GeeToronto, ON
Zellema MotSurrey, BC
Ian Wallace (Alternate)Ottawa, ON
Jade Huangfu (Alternate)Thornhill, ON

 

Open Team

NameHometown
Brandon AdibeOttawa, ON
Cam HarrisAurora, ON
Christophe Tremblay-JoncasLaval, QC
Hugh KnappVancouver, BC
lain MacKenziePeterborough, ON
Jakob BrissetteMontreal, QC
James LewisToronto, ON
Jordan VogelEdmonton, AB
Kevin UnderhillVancouver, BC
Landon LavoieRockyview, AB
Luc ComiréAjax, ON
Malcolm BrysonSechelt, BC
Malik Auger-SemmarMontreal, QC
Mark LloydWinnipeg, MB
Marty GallantMoncton, NB
Michael MacKenziePeterborough, ON
Oscar StonehouseToronto, ON
Philip TurnerToronto, ON
Quinn SniderWinnipeg, MB
Ricky McLeodVancouver, BC
Stephen CrewWinnipeg, MB
Tim TsangVancouver, BC
Vince BullochToronto, ON
Wilkie LewisToronto, ON
Alex Bedard (Alternate)Edmonton, AB
Devon Bringeland-Powell (Alternate)Coquitlam, BC
Quinn Wilson (Alternate)Winnipeg, MB
Raphael Lalonde-Landry (Alternate)Montréal, QC
Thomas Edmonds (Alternate)Toronto, ON

 

Women’s Team

NameHometown
Abba BrudneyVictoria, BC
Alyssa MasonCambridge, ON
Amanda HadwenOttawa, ON
Anouchka BeaudrySainte-Julie, QC
Brianne WagerVancouver, BC
Brittney Dos SantosToronto, ON
Catherine MenziesRichmond, BC
Chloé EmondLaval, QC
Christine JurychukToronto, ON
Daisy LinVancouver, BC
Danielle LeungToronto, ON
Joely ValencerinaWinnipeg, MB
Krystal Dos SantosToronto, ON
Marie-Ève BeaucheminTrois-Rivières, QC
Melissa DunbarOttawa, ON
Molly LewisToronto, ON
Monica HsuBurnaby, BC
Nicola ParkerKelowna, BC
Pénélope RobertQuébec, QC
Rachel CoocToronto, ON
Reve ChanToronto, ON
Sarah JacobsohnWinnipeg, MB
Sarah NortonEdmonton, AB
Sophia ChanRichmond, BC
Florence Dionne (Alternate)Montréal, QC
Jessica Rockliff (Alternate)Vancouver, BC
Nyna Prevost (Alternate)Montréal, QC
Tiffany Zhang (Alternate)Toronto, ON
