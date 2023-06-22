Chicago Machine 2023 Roster

Chicago Machine’s Keegan North and Nate Goff at the 2022 Club Championships. Photo: Sam Hotaling – UltiPhotos.com

After winning their pool at Nationals on day one, Day Two Machine faced an untimely exit at the hands of eventual champions Johnny Bravo in quarters. With some shakeups in the roster, what will 2023 bring for Chicago?

Here’s part one and part two of their 2023 roster.

Captains in bold.

Andrew Sjogren
Asher Lantz
Benjamin Preiss
Connor McHale
Eli Artemakis
Henry Goldenberg
Jace Bruner
Jack Shanahan
Jason Vallee
Jeff Gao
Jesse Johnson
Joe White
Johnny Bansfield
Jordan Kerr
Keegan North
Kyle Rutledge
Luke Brennan
Malik Auger-Semmar
Nate Goff
Paul Arters
Pawel Janas
Raymond Lu
Tim Schoch
Victor Luo
Walden Nelson
Xavier Payne

Coaches

Alex Champe
James Highsmith
Kevin Yngve

Practice Players

Grant Harris
Jake Steslicki
Joey Kennedy
Nate Astrom
Reed Hendrickson
Simon Dastrup

Additions

Asher Lantz (practice player in 2022)
Connor McHale
Henry Goldenberg (practice player in 2022)
Jeff Gao (practice player in 2022)
Jesse Johnson
Luke Brennan
Malik Auger-Semmar
Raymond Lu (returning from 2021)
Xavier Payne

Departures

Von Alanguilan
Ross Barker
Abe Coffin
Walt Jansen
Sam Kaminsky
Ben Lewis
Dalton Smith

