Chicago Machine 2023 Roster

After winning their pool at Nationals on day one, Day Two Machine faced an untimely exit at the hands of eventual champions Johnny Bravo in quarters. With some shakeups in the roster, what will 2023 bring for Chicago?

Here’s part one and part two of their 2023 roster.



Captains in bold.

Andrew Sjogren

Asher Lantz

Benjamin Preiss

Connor McHale

Eli Artemakis

Henry Goldenberg

Jace Bruner

Jack Shanahan

Jason Vallee

Jeff Gao

Jesse Johnson

Joe White

Johnny Bansfield

Jordan Kerr

Keegan North

Kyle Rutledge

Luke Brennan

Malik Auger-Semmar

Nate Goff

Paul Arters

Pawel Janas

Raymond Lu

Tim Schoch

Victor Luo

Walden Nelson

Xavier Payne

Coaches

Alex Champe

James Highsmith

Kevin Yngve

Practice Players

Grant Harris

Jake Steslicki

Joey Kennedy

Nate Astrom

Reed Hendrickson

Simon Dastrup

Additions

Asher Lantz (practice player in 2022)

Connor McHale

Henry Goldenberg (practice player in 2022)

Jeff Gao (practice player in 2022)

Jesse Johnson

Luke Brennan

Malik Auger-Semmar

Raymond Lu (returning from 2021)

Xavier Payne

Departures

Von Alanguilan

Ross Barker

Abe Coffin

Walt Jansen

Sam Kaminsky

Ben Lewis

Dalton Smith