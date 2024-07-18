Denver Love Tractor 2024 Roster

With plenty of talent and some strong results, could this be the year Love Tractor finds the consistency to get back to Nationals?

Here is the 2024 roster.

Aaron Wynmor

Adair Andre

Akane Kleinkopf

Amy Halvorsen

Britta Bergstrom

Cole Wallin

David Protter

Driss Ziane

Ellie Hasenohr

Eric Hubbard

Felix Pronove

Hayley Banas

Heather Kraft

Henry Konker

Hilary Walker

Joel Ives

Joseph Michaud

Julia Longinotti

Levi Tapper

Linda Jencyowski

Matt Gleason

Michelle Yang

Oliver Kraft

Reba Havis

Zach Nager

Coaches: Wes Williams

Additions

Departures

Ella Crowley

James Cantwell

Jesse Roehm

Kenny

Lukas Nesheim

Maggie Chen

Michael Fielden

Robin Fassett-Carman

Shannon Reid

Wil St. Charles

Practice Players

Jace Pivonka

Sophia Hennessy

Stevie Pearlman