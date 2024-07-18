Denver Love Tractor 2024 Roster

July 18, 2024 by in Livewire with 0 comments
Denver Love Tractor huddle at 2023 Club Nationals. Photo: William “Brody” Brotman – UltiPhotos.com

With plenty of talent and some strong results, could this be the year Love Tractor finds the consistency to get back to Nationals?

Here is the 2024 roster.

Aaron Wynmor
Adair Andre
Akane Kleinkopf
Amy Halvorsen
Britta Bergstrom
Cole Wallin
David Protter
Driss Ziane
Ellie Hasenohr
Eric Hubbard
Felix Pronove
Hayley Banas
Heather Kraft
Henry Konker
Hilary Walker
Joel Ives
Joseph Michaud
Julia Longinotti
Levi Tapper
Linda Jencyowski
Matt Gleason
Michelle Yang
Oliver Kraft
Reba Havis
Zach Nager

Coaches: Wes Williams

Additions

Aaron Wynmor
Adair Andre
Amy Halvorsen
Driss Ziane
Felix Pronove
Hayley Banas
Joseph Michaud
Levi Tapper
Linda Jencyowski
Oliver Kraft
Reba Havis

Departures

Ella Crowley
James Cantwell
Jesse Roehm
Kenny
Lukas Nesheim
Maggie Chen
Michael Fielden
Robin Fassett-Carman
Shannon Reid
Wil St. Charles

Practice Players

Jace Pivonka
Sophia Hennessy
Stevie Pearlman

