Hamilton College’s Zander Harpel for Donovan 2023

May 25, 2023

Zander Harpel only started playing ultimate his sophomore year of college, but his strong leadership and spirited play quickly vaulted him into a captain role, which he’s held for two years. Watch:

For your viewing pleasure, we’re aggregating the full collection of 2023 Callahan and Donovan videos as they are posted. If your team’s video is missing, please send a link to editor@ultiworld.com.

