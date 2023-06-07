Huntsville Space Force 2023 Roster

Huntsville Space Force capped an undefeated 2022 regular season with the program’s first trip to Nationals. This new crop of space cadets will be reaching for the stars.

Here’s their 2023 roster.



Alex Guerrero

Bradley Fleming

Callahan Diercks

Christopher Youngblood

Dayne Meyers

Elijah Jaime

Eric Sjostrom

Ethan Shattuck

Jacob Miller

Johnathan Sillivant

Mac McLellan

Matthew Radcliffe

Stephen Brandon

Tom Radcliffe

Trenton Spinks

Will Bianca

Amy Guiles

Anh Spinks

Grace Marshall

Gracie Liverett

Lauren Klinzak

Leah Gauldin

Mallory Schmidt

Mattea Swegles

Melanie Thomas

Meredith Dawson

Molly Robins

Sara Mog

Sylvia Brown

Tori Ellingson

Coaches

Andy Sieja

Chris Brackbill

Jessica Brandon

Additions

Departures

Abigail Waldron

Allyssa Raspa

Angel Mobley

Holly Sillivant

Jacqueline Bekken

Jason Eames

Lauren Bryant

Matthew Johnson

Michael Mobley

Michael Volz

Riley Mog

Robert Alongi

Susannah Sorrells