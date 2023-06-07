Huntsville Space Force 2023 Roster

Alex Guerrero pulls for Huntsville Space Force at the 2022 Club Nationals. Photo: William “Brody” Brotman – UltiPhotos.com

Huntsville Space Force capped an undefeated 2022 regular season with the program’s first trip to Nationals. This new crop of space cadets will be reaching for the stars.

Here’s their 2023 roster.

Alex Guerrero
Bradley Fleming
Callahan Diercks
Christopher Youngblood
Dayne Meyers
Elijah Jaime
Eric Sjostrom
Ethan Shattuck
Jacob Miller
Johnathan Sillivant
Mac McLellan
Matthew Radcliffe
Stephen Brandon
Tom Radcliffe
Trenton Spinks
Will Bianca
Amy Guiles
Anh Spinks
Grace Marshall
Gracie Liverett
Lauren Klinzak
Leah Gauldin
Mallory Schmidt
Mattea Swegles
Melanie Thomas
Meredith Dawson
Molly Robins
Sara Mog
Sylvia Brown
Tori Ellingson

Coaches

Andy Sieja
Chris Brackbill
Jessica Brandon

Additions

Departures

Abigail Waldron
Allyssa Raspa
Angel Mobley
Holly Sillivant
Jacqueline Bekken
Jason Eames
Lauren Bryant
Matthew Johnson
Michael Mobley
Michael Volz
Riley Mog
Robert Alongi
Susannah Sorrells

