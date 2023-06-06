Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust 2023 Roster

Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust missed the 2022 Club Nationals final by the thinnest of margins, and they’ll be gunning to make it back to the top in 2023.

Here’s their 2023 roster.



Captains in bold.

Bryan Vohnoutka

Danielle Byers

Emma Peaslee

Marty Adams

Brandon Matis

Bret Bergmeier

Caleb Denecour

Charlie Schuweiler

Emma Piorier

Gerene Taylor

Jane Koch

Jascon Tschida

Jessica Hendrickson

Josh Klane

Maggie Peck

Nariah-Belle Sims

Neal Hanke

Rachel Johnson

Sam Berglund

Sarah Mondschein

Tanner Barcus

Chelsea Semper

Dylan DeClerck

Erica Baken

Ian McCosky

Kayla Blanek

Coaches: Carlos Lopez

Practice Players

Amelia Zdechlik

Garrett Geib

Ki Greene

Kyle Taylor

Louise Beck

Mimi Kniser

Additions

Chelsea Semper

Dylan DeClerck

Erica Baken (Returning)

Ian McCosky

Kayla Blanek

Departures

Jaime Glader

Julia “Chucks” Hill

Rocco Linehan

Jordan Taylor