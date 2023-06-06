Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust 2023 Roster

June 6, 2023 by in Livewire with 0 comments
Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust missed the 2022 Club Nationals final by the thinnest of margins, and they’ll be gunning to make it back to the top in 2023.
Here’s their 2023 roster.
Captains in bold.
Bryan Vohnoutka
Danielle Byers
Emma Peaslee
Marty Adams
Brandon Matis
Bret Bergmeier
Caleb Denecour
Charlie Schuweiler
Emma Piorier
Gerene Taylor
Jane Koch
Jascon Tschida
Jessica Hendrickson
Josh Klane
Maggie Peck
Nariah-Belle Sims
Neal Hanke
Rachel Johnson
Sam Berglund
Sarah Mondschein
Tanner Barcus
Chelsea Semper
Dylan DeClerck
Erica Baken
Ian McCosky
Kayla Blanek
Coaches: Carlos Lopez
Practice Players
Amelia Zdechlik
Garrett Geib
Ki Greene
Kyle Taylor
Louise Beck
Mimi Kniser
Additions
Chelsea Semper
Dylan DeClerck
Erica Baken (Returning)
Ian McCosky
Kayla Blanek
Departures
Jaime Glader
Julia “Chucks” Hill
Rocco Linehan
Jordan Taylor