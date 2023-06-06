Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust 2023 Roster

Drag'n Thrust celebrate their 2022 Pro Champs win. Photo: Gary White -- Nobadsound
Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust missed the 2022 Club Nationals final by the thinnest of margins, and they’ll be gunning to make it back to the top in 2023.

Here’s their 2023 roster.

Captains in bold.

Bryan Vohnoutka
Danielle Byers
Emma Peaslee
Marty Adams
Brandon Matis
Bret Bergmeier
Caleb Denecour
Charlie Schuweiler
Emma Piorier
Gerene Taylor
Jane Koch
Jascon Tschida
Jessica Hendrickson
Josh Klane
Maggie Peck
Nariah-Belle Sims
Neal Hanke
Rachel Johnson
Sam Berglund
Sarah Mondschein
Tanner Barcus
Chelsea Semper
Dylan DeClerck
Erica Baken
Ian McCosky
Kayla Blanek

Coaches: Carlos Lopez

Practice Players

Amelia Zdechlik
Garrett Geib
Ki Greene
Kyle Taylor
Louise Beck
Mimi Kniser

Additions

Chelsea Semper
Dylan DeClerck
Erica Baken (Returning)
Ian McCosky
Kayla Blanek

Departures

Jaime Glader
Julia “Chucks” Hill
Rocco Linehan
Jordan Taylor

