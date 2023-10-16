ONE MORE YEAR Graphic Novel Launches Kickstarter

ONE MORE YEAR, the world’s first graphic novel about ultimate frisbee, began its Kickstarter campaign today. Dubbed the authors’ “love letter to ultimate,” the book is the result of a four-year effort by “Contested Strip” columnists Megan Praz and Meghan Kemp-Gee. It follows fictional character Clint Holder, who is debating retiring from ultimate after failing to win a single tournament over the span of his career but is persuaded by teammates to play for one more year in an attempt to win Mixed Beach Nationals.

Gwen Ambler, 11-time national and world ultimate champion, said of the book: “The personalities, motivations, and tournament atmospheres [in One More Year] were instantly familiar to me—this graphic novel captures so much of the humor and experience of the ultimate community.” Pro ultimate player Kevin Pettit-Scantling called the project “a true homage to the ultimate scene, complete with satisfying innuendos, great character development, meaningful plot lines […] like one giant ode to our sport.” Podcaster and ultimate personality Tad Wissel called it “a 240-page love letter to the people and relationships that make the sport worth doing. One More Year perfectly captures the agony and the ecstasy of a life ruled by ultimate.”

The book has already surpassed 70% of its Kickstarter goal, with rewards such as exclusive ONE MORE YEAR themed hats, jerseys, and gloves available in addition to digital and print versions of the book. The campaign ends November 3, so reserve your copy and keep an eye out for our review of the book coming soon!