Oregon Schwa 2023 Roster

Oregon Schwa pulled off the only prequarters upset in the women’s division at the 2022 Club Championships and they’re back for more in 2023, adding two full lines of new players brimming with potential, including college standouts for Oregon Fugue Syris Linkfield and Ezra Weybright.
Here’s their 2023 roster.
Captains in bold
Grace Alston
Brenna Bailey
Talia Barth
Aubri Bishop
Geli Boyden
Julia Butterfield
Morgan Caldwell
Kimber Coles
Shae Davis
Rachel Egan
Julianna Galian
Acacia Hahn
Mariel Hammond
Natalie Hancock
Rachel Hess
Syris Linkfield
GG Longmire
Dani Runzo
Julia Sherwood
Claudia Tajima
Noelle Takahashi
Georgina Tetlow
Hayley Wahlroos
Ezra Weybright
Coaches
Bobby Gough
Mike Ferguson
Practice Players
Siri Bohacek
Shannon Dennehy
Abbe Domenick
Yausi Khajavei
Maddie Franz
Opal Burruss*
Lauren Lynch*
* Extended tryout
Departures
Aly Steinfeld
Crystal Davis
Emery Otopalik
Eva Popp
Greta Eisenbrey
Jaycee Jones
Mila Likhonina
Morgan Zajonc
Nikki Bruce
Shea Brennan
Yazelis Benitez-Villegas