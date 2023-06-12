Oregon Schwa 2023 Roster

Oregon Schwa pulled off the only prequarters upset in the women’s division at the 2022 Club Championships and they’re back for more in 2023, adding two full lines of new players brimming with potential, including college standouts for Oregon Fugue Syris Linkfield and Ezra Weybright.

Here’s their 2023 roster.



Captains in bold

Grace Alston

Brenna Bailey

Talia Barth

Aubri Bishop

Geli Boyden

Julia Butterfield

Morgan Caldwell

Kimber Coles

Shae Davis

Rachel Egan

Julianna Galian

Acacia Hahn

Mariel Hammond

Natalie Hancock

Rachel Hess

Syris Linkfield

GG Longmire

Dani Runzo

Julia Sherwood

Claudia Tajima

Noelle Takahashi

Georgina Tetlow

Hayley Wahlroos

Ezra Weybright

Coaches

Bobby Gough

Mike Ferguson

Practice Players

Siri Bohacek

Shannon Dennehy

Abbe Domenick

Yausi Khajavei

Maddie Franz

Opal Burruss*

Lauren Lynch*

* Extended tryout

Additions

Grace Alston

Talia Barth

Julia Butterfield

Shae Davis

Julianna Galian

Acacia Hahn

Mariel Hammond

Rachel Hess

Syris Linkfield

GG Longmire

Noelle Takahashi

Georgina Tetlow

Hayley Wahlroos

Ezra Weybright

Departures



Aly Steinfeld

Crystal Davis

Emery Otopalik

Eva Popp

Greta Eisenbrey

Jaycee Jones

Mila Likhonina

Morgan Zajonc

Nikki Bruce

Shea Brennan

Yazelis Benitez-Villegas