Pittsburgh Parcha 2023 Roster

June 30, 2023
Parcha’s Natalie Barnhart at Club Nationals 2022. Photo: William “Brody” Brotman – UltiPhotos.com

Your favorite chair throwers are back and aiming for the bracket and beyond at Natties. Yinz better be ready.

Here’s their 2023 roster.

Captains are in bold.

Natalie Barnhart
Linn Bjanes
Jessie Chan
Kelsey Cowles
Gabby Doran
Kristin Dudley
Shannon Haupt
Emily Heyman
Rachel Hidek
Morgan Johnson
Charlotte Koerner
Sara Liang
Eric McCann
Carolyn Normile
Annelise Peters
Celeste Picone
Madi Pisone
Makenzie Priest
Shani Rosenthal
Sophie Smith
Maria Stang
Claire Stout
Domenica Sutherland
Rosa Vitiello
Helen Wu

Coaches

Stephanie Dunning
Kayla Emrick
Marcus Ranii

Additions

Departures

Erica Baken
Ariana Bhatia
Amelia Cuarenta
Emily Kiver
Sarah Lemanski
Beth Manturuk

Practice Players

Lucy Bender
Hannah Blizzard
Katya Piskun
Sharon Yee
Celina Zhao

  1. Theresa Diffendal
    Theresa Diffendal

    Theresa began playing frisbee in 2014 at Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh. Having lived all over Pennsylvania, she’s settled at the moment in Harrisburg with her partner and plays with the mixed club team Farm Show. She received her BA from Bryn Mawr in Comparative Literature where she played with the Sneetches and her Master’s from the University of Maryland.

