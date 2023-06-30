Pittsburgh Parcha 2023 Roster

June 30, 2023 by Theresa Diffendal in Livewire with 0 comments
Your favorite chair throwers are back and aiming for the bracket and beyond at Natties. Yinz better be ready.
Here’s their 2023 roster.
Captains are in bold.
Natalie Barnhart
Linn Bjanes
Jessie Chan
Kelsey Cowles
Gabby Doran
Kristin Dudley
Shannon Haupt
Emily Heyman
Rachel Hidek
Morgan Johnson
Charlotte Koerner
Sara Liang
Eric McCann
Carolyn Normile
Annelise Peters
Celeste Picone
Madi Pisone
Makenzie Priest
Shani Rosenthal
Sophie Smith
Maria Stang
Claire Stout
Domenica Sutherland
Rosa Vitiello
Helen Wu
Coaches
Stephanie Dunning
Kayla Emrick
Marcus Ranii
Additions
Departures
Erica Baken
Ariana Bhatia
Amelia Cuarenta
Emily Kiver
Sarah Lemanski
Beth Manturuk
Practice Players
Lucy Bender
Hannah Blizzard
Katya Piskun
Sharon Yee
Celina Zhao