San Francisco Mischief 2023 Roster

Mischief’s last trip to Nationals was in 2019, when they made it all the way to the final. After missing out on the game to go by just one point at Southwest Regionals last year and a strong early season showing at PEC West 2023, could Mischief be on a path to return to the big dance?

Here’s their 2023 roster.

Captains in bold.

Chris (Lupa) Bernard

Andrea Brown

Jess Brownschidle

Cassidy Bruner

Vicki Chen

Kitty Cheung

Vivian Chu

Matt Crawford

Beth Daviess

Ailita (Mars) Eddy

Cory Fauver

Joseph Gu

Jeff He

Liam Jay

Jordan Jeffery

Sonja Johanson

Kyle Johnson

Adeleen Khem

Chris Lung

Julia Mankoff

Robin Meyers

Milan Moslehi

Allan Ndovu

Brett Petersen

Mitchell Sayasene

Lily Steponaitis

Munis Thahir

Josh Tsung

Pin-Wen Wang

Jaclyn Wataoka

Ellen Yuska

Coaches

Andrew Berry

Nate Young

Additions

Departures

Patricia Anderson

Robin Anthony-Peterson

James Carr-Pries

Andrew Hooker

Karl Kingma

Keenan Laurence

Sam Loop

McKinley McQuaide

Daniel Speer

Max de Visser