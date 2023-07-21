Seattle Sockeye 2023 Roster

Change has come to Sockeye, where a newer younger team is taking over, inheriting the prestigious program from the last generation of stars.

Here’s their 2023 roster.



Captains in bold.

Brice Dixon

Cedar Hines

Christian Foster

David Zhou

Dongyang Chen

Garrett Martin

Henry Phan

Jasper Dean

Lucas Chen (Returning)

Max Ramstad

Manny Eckert

Mikey Sylvester

Mitch Kulczak

Ocean Hines

Parker Howard

Ryan Shigley

Ryoma Katsuta

Shane Worthington

Stan Birdsong

Tony Goss

Trent Dillon

Tucker Kalmus

Xander Cuizon Tice

Zeppelin Raunig

Coach: Zack Smith

Additions

Departures

Assaf Golan

Ben Snell

Declan Miller

Drew Swanson

Dylan Freechild

Jack Brown

Jacob Janin

Mac Hecht

Matty Russell

Matt Rehder

Nathan Kwon

Nick Stuart

Noah Coolman

Simon Montague

Tony Venneri

Practice Players

Alexander Belfiore

Arthur Abbate (Development)

Chander Boyd-Fliegel (Development)

Daniel Chen

Declan Miller (Development)

Delano Muongchan

Dominic Jacobs

Fin Fuhrmann (Development)

Marcus Biedler

Max Gade

Micah Glickman-Flora (Development)

Phil Murray

Ryan Liao (Development)

Zoli Ishikawa-Szabo (Development)