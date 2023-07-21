Seattle Sockeye 2023 Roster

July 21, 2023 by in Livewire with 0 comments
Change has come to Sockeye, where a newer younger team is taking over, inheriting the prestigious program from the last generation of stars.
Here’s their 2023 roster.
Captains in bold.
Brice Dixon
Cedar Hines
Christian Foster
David Zhou
Dongyang Chen
Garrett Martin
Henry Phan
Jasper Dean
Lucas Chen (Returning)
Max Ramstad
Manny Eckert
Mikey Sylvester
Mitch Kulczak
Ocean Hines
Parker Howard
Ryan Shigley
Ryoma Katsuta
Shane Worthington
Stan Birdsong
Tony Goss
Trent Dillon
Tucker Kalmus
Xander Cuizon Tice
Zeppelin Raunig
Coach: Zack Smith
Departures
Assaf Golan
Ben Snell
Declan Miller
Drew Swanson
Dylan Freechild
Jack Brown
Jacob Janin
Mac Hecht
Matty Russell
Matt Rehder
Nathan Kwon
Nick Stuart
Noah Coolman
Simon Montague
Tony Venneri
Practice Players
Alexander Belfiore
Arthur Abbate (Development)
Chander Boyd-Fliegel (Development)
Daniel Chen
Declan Miller (Development)
Delano Muongchan
Dominic Jacobs
Fin Fuhrmann (Development)
Marcus Biedler
Max Gade
Micah Glickman-Flora (Development)
Phil Murray
Ryan Liao (Development)
Zoli Ishikawa-Szabo (Development)