University of Toronto Women’s Team Stripped of 2021 National Title; McMaster Now Back-to-Back Champions

Ultimate Canada made a never before seen decision on Friday, disqualifying the University of Toronto women’s team from the 2021 Canadian University Ultimate Championships.

The University of Toronto was ruled to have an ineligible player who had already competed at five national championships in eight years and was thus not eligible to play in 2021. The player will now be suspended from all Ultimate Canada activities from December 5, 2022 to June 5, 2023. The committee believes the violation to be unintentional.

Toronto’s victory will be revoked and the gold medal will be given to McMaster University. McMaster won the final in 2022, as well, and can now lay claim as back-to-back national champions. Queen’s University will move to second place and receive a silver medal, while the University of Victoria by virtue of coming fourth in 2021 will now receive a bronze medal.