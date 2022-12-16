University of Toronto Women’s Team Stripped of 2021 National Title; McMaster Now Back-to-Back Champions

December 16, 2022
McMaster was awarded a CUUC national title after Toronto was disqualified. Photo: Eye to Ngai Photography.

Ultimate Canada made a never before seen decision on Friday, disqualifying the University of Toronto women’s team from the 2021 Canadian University Ultimate Championships.

The University of Toronto was ruled to have an ineligible player who had already competed at five national championships in eight years and was thus not eligible to play in 2021. The player will now be suspended from all Ultimate Canada activities from December 5, 2022 to June 5, 2023. The committee believes the violation to be unintentional.

Toronto’s victory will be revoked and the gold medal will be given to McMaster University. McMaster won the final in 2022, as well, and can now lay claim as back-to-back national champions. Queen’s University will move to second place and receive a silver medal, while the University of Victoria by virtue of coming fourth in 2021 will now receive a bronze medal.

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at huckineh@ultiworld.com.

