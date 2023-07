Virginia Vault 2023 Roster

A banner year for Vault brought their young program into the spotlight. That’s attracted some solid talent to help them continue to progress.

Here is their 2023 roster.

Captains in bold.

Adam Norrbom

Brandon Lamberty

Cam Barnhardt

Casey Mann

Colin McLaughlin

Dane Warner

David Slade

Elliott Rosenberg

Garrett Braun

Jack Field

Jarrod Banks

Joe Merrill

Johnny Walden

Josh Bransford

Kevin Healey

Kevin O’Malley

Kees Humes

Kris Harrison

Matt Neeley

Max Cassell

Michael Snead

Miles Grovic

Peter Mancini

Rami Paust

Ryan Weaver

Steven Wartinbee

Coaches: Thomas Owen, Joe “Peanut” Dweck

Additions

Adam Norrbom (Returning)

Casey Mann

Colin McLaughlin

David Slade

Elliott Rosenberg

Joe Merrill

Josh Bransford

Michael Snead (Returning)

Rami Paust

Ryan Weaver

Departures

David Zimmerman

Jeremy Knopf

Lloyd Blake

Tim Jackson

Practice Players

Adam Weiss

Akram Abudheer

Alex Turney

Austin Bartenstein

Brett Gramann

Chris Letai

Leo Pierson

Matthew Beaudet

Matt McGoogan

Sasha Frank-Stempel

Sean Plunkett