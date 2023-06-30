Washington DC Scandal 2023 Roster

DC Scandal’s Laurel Oldershaw throws at flick at Club Nationals 2022. Photo: Kevin Leclaire – Ultiphotos.com

Scandal were heavy-hitters in 2022, only losing to three squads all season. With a strong slate of additions, don’t be surprised if they’re a favorite for semifinals and beyond come Nationals.

Here’s their 2023 roster.

Captains are in bold.

Allie Wallace
Allison Maddux
Amanda Murphy
Ashleigh Buch
Becca Arbacher
Blaise Sevier
Claire Trop
Hannah Boone
Jackie Wang
Jamie Eriksson
Jenny Fey
Jess Oh
Jessica Sourbeer
Kat Ritzmann
Keila Strick
Kira Flores
Laurel Oldershaw
Lisa Dang
Lisi Lohre
Maddy Boyle
Marge Walker
Nada Tramonte
Sandy Jorgensen
Shirlee Wohl
Theresa Hackett

Coaches

Ty Aderhold
Yiding Hou
Molly Roy

Additions

Allison Maddux
Amanda Murphy
Ashleigh Buch
Blaise Sevier
Jamie Eriksson
Jenny Fey (coach)
Jess Oh
Keila Strick
Kira Flores
Marge Walker
Sandy Jorgensen

Departures

Casey Gorman
Michelle Carey
Nikki “Tucker” Ross
Olivia Arellano
Olivia Monroe
Sophia Hulbert
Verena Woloson

Practice Players

Kelly Ross
Lauren Allen

