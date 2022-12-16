Huckin’ Eh: 🚨 Emergency Pod – University of Toronto Women’s Team Stripped of 2021 Title

Breaking news!

In a never before seen decision, Ultimate Canada has ruled a player on the University of Toronto women’s team was ineligible in 2021. The team has been stripped of their title and McMaster has been crowned the new CUUC 2021 champions. Theo breaks it all down in the short but sweet emergency podcast!

Huckin’ Eh: 🚨 Emergency Pod – University of Toronto Women’s Team Stripped of 2021 Title

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.