Huckin’ Eh: 🚨 Emergency Pod – University of Toronto Women’s Team Stripped of 2021 Title

Breaking news!

December 16, 2022 by in Podcast with 0 comments

In a never before seen decision, Ultimate Canada has ruled a player on the University of Toronto women’s team was ineligible in 2021. The team has been stripped of their title and McMaster has been crowned the new CUUC 2021 champions. Theo breaks it all down in the short but sweet emergency podcast!

Huckin’ Eh: 🚨 Emergency Pod – University of Toronto Women’s Team Stripped of 2021 Title

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

 

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at huckineh@ultiworld.com.

TAGGED: , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Huckin’ Eh: 🚨 Emergency Pod – University of Toronto Women’s Team Stripped of 2021 Title"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Deep Look: Reacting to Team USA U24 Rosters
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Out the Back: Ultimate Smorgasbord Lightning Round
    Subscriber podcast
  • The Upshot Subscriber Bonus: Fandom Trivia
    Subscriber podcast
  • Huckin’ Eh: Catchup + U24 Discussion
    podcast with bonus segment
    • Subscribe Now