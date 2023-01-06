Ultiworld’s 2022 Catch Of The Year Bracket (Round 1)

Help decide the best recorded catch of 2022.

Ultiworld’s 2022 Catch of the Year bracket is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

One of our most popular series to begin each year, it’s time to look back at last year and let our readers decide some of the top plays of the year from 2022.

We watched many hours of game footage and asked for help from the community to hunt down the catches, completions, grabs, snags, and everything else. This was a big year for ultimate with more than enough options to fill up this bracket, so even some worthy candidates were left behind.

We have a new system to select the victor for 2022: a voting triumvirate of the community at large, our staff, and our subscribers. Over the next week, we’re inviting you, the Ultiworld readers, to vote for your favorite of the finalists selected. It’ll be best of three in those categories to decide the winner.

Check out all of the nominees and vote below, then check back to see which clips advance for another opportunity to participate. The first round of voting starts now and closes on Monday, January 9 at noon Eastern.

Matchup 1: Culton vs. Brown

Dawn Culton – UNC Pleiades (USAU College)

Dawn Culton

Culton starts us off strong with a toe the line grab in quarters of D-I College Championships vs. UBC. Later that weekend she went on to win the Callahan and women’s Player of the Year. It’s not hard to see why with plays like this.

Audrey Brown – Los Angeles Astra (WUL)

Audrey Brown

In a regular season WUL matchup of LA Astra vs. Utah Wild, Audrey Brown makes one of the strangest and yet most impressive catches we saw this year. She dives up and backwards, somehow grabbing the far side of the disc as it goes over her head.

Catch of the Year 2022 (Round 1, Matchup 1) Dawn Culton

Audrey Brown

View results »

Matchup 2: Schroeder vs. Lippincott

Erynn Schroeder – Milwaukee Monarchs (PUL)

Erynn Schroeder

Erynn Schroeder makes a superman grab at the PUL season opener vs. Revo Pro in Medellin. This may play may be even better than her first highlight reel catch at TEP with Atlanta Soul in 2019.

Kody Lippincott – Arizona Sidewinders (WUL)

Kody Lippincott

Lippincott is no stranger to this bracket, nor Sports Center Top 10s. This year, another tremendous grab for the Sidewinders keeps her reputation for being an athletic playmaker alive and well.

Catch of the Year 2022 (Round 1, Matchup 2) Erynn Schroeder

Kody Lippincott

View results »

Matchup 3: Shilts vs. Knowles

Abby Shilts – UCSD (USAU College)

Abby Shilts

Reigning D-I women’s Rookie of the Year, Abby Shilts, makes such an impressive and improbable catch for UCSD at Santa Barbara Invite that even her defender gives her props.

Sophie Knowles – Boston Brute Squad (USAU Club)

Sophie Knowles

Sophie Knowles gets her second nod in the Catch of the Year bracket after her first appearance in 2017. In a tight regional final vs. 6ixers, the Boston Brute Squad cutter shows her stuff to help Boston take the Northeast.

Catch of the Year 2022 (Round 1, Matchup 3) Abby Shilts

Sophie Knowles

View results »

Matchup 4: Jones vs. Wilber

Jaycee Jones – Portland Onyx (WUL)

Jaycee Jones

Jaycee Jones flies in for a goal at the inaugural AUDL x WUL showcase game in Portland this November.

Martha Wilber – Georgia Athena (USAU College)

Martha Wilber

Martha Wilber is a formidable receiver working with one of the best throwers in the division, which makes for a potent combination and some spicy skies.

Catch of the Year 2022 (Round 1, Matchup 4) Jaycee Jones

Martha Wilber

View results »

Matchup 5: Jonkers vs. Stoughton

Reph Jonkers – Mooncatchers (International Club)

Reph Jonkers

Mooncatchers made a splash and Reph Jonkers was a big reason why. This sky in triple coverage in pool play of WUCC this summer gave him easy entry into the Catch of the Year contenders.

Calvin Stoughton – Denver Johnny Bravo (USAU Club)

Calvin Stoughton

This newly selected USA U24 team member gets huge in the Men’s USAU club final for Johnny Bravo, going over the division’s Player of the Year in the biggest game.

Catch of the Year 2022 (Round 1, Matchup 5) Reph Jonkers

Calvin Stoughton

View results »

Matchup 6: Tatum vs. Yoasa

Alex Tatum – Denver Johnny Bravo (USAU Club)

Alex Tatum

Johnny Bravo gets another nod with Alex Tatum’s full extension trailing-edge grab to help solidify a semifinal win at US Open over Boston DiG.

Hiroshi Yuasa – Nomadic Tribe (International Club)

Hiroshi Yuasa

Nomadic Tribe dominated Rascals in pool play at WUCC and this layout grab by Hiroshi Yuasa is the cherry on top.

Catch of the Year 2022 (Round 1, Matchup 6) Alex Tatum

Hiroshi Yoasa

View results »

Matchup 7: Hayes vs. Billaut

Raphy Hayes – Portland Rhino Slam! (USAU Club)

Raphy Hayes

Raphy Hayes covers some serious distance to save a hammer for Rhino Slam! in the quarters of this year’s Pro Championships.

Loic Billaut – USA (WJUC)

Loic Billaut

One of the youngest entries in our bracket, Billaut barely snags a layout goal for the USA despite immense defensive pressure from a Canadian defender at WJUC this summer.

Catch of the Year 2022 (Round 1, Matchup 7) Raphy Hayes

Loic Billaut

View results »

Matchup 8: Marx vs. Kelly

Leandro Marx – Portland Rhino Slam! (USAU Club)

Leandro Marx

Leandro Marx was a playmaker all year for Rhino Slam! but never more impressively than with this flashy toe tapping goal in their quarterfinal vs. Doublewide at the USAU Club Championships.

Jack Kelly – Madison NOISE (USAU Club)

Jack Kelly

You don’t get much more extension than Jack Kelley’s layout goal for NOISE in pool play at the USAU Club Championships vs. Seattle Mixtape.