Catching up on some ultimate news!
January 18, 2023 by Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor in Podcast with 0 comments
Charlie and Keith tie up a few loose ends, addressing responses to their Bold Predictions, talking about the SBI team list, news from USAU, and some of the semi-pro news across leagues.
Deep Look: College Tourney Team Lists, Semi-Pro Signings, and More
In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith count down the top three things they’re each excited about for the upcoming 2023 college season.
