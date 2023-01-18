Deep Look: College Tourney Team Lists, Semi-Pro Signings, and More

Catching up on some ultimate news!

January 18, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith tie up a few loose ends, addressing responses to their Bold Predictions, talking about the SBI team list, news from USAU, and some of the semi-pro news across leagues.

In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith count down the top three things they’re each excited about for the upcoming 2023 college season.

