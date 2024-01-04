Hot takes for the new year!
January 4, 2024 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
Keith is rejoined by Charlie and producer Lindsay Soo for an annual tradition: bold predictions for the new year. After reviewing their 2023 picks, they each lay out their long shots and pick their best lock.
Deep Look: Bold Predictions for 2024
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
In this week’s Out the Back, Charlie and Keith go over listener bold predictions to find the hottest takes and throw out the lukewarm ones!
