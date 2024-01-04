Deep Look: Bold Predictions for 2024

Hot takes for the new year!

Keith is rejoined by Charlie and producer Lindsay Soo for an annual tradition: bold predictions for the new year. After reviewing their 2023 picks, they each lay out their long shots and pick their best lock.

In this week’s Out the Back, Charlie and Keith go over listener bold predictions to find the hottest takes and throw out the lukewarm ones!