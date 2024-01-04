Deep Look: Bold Predictions for 2024

Hot takes for the new year!

January 4, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Keith is rejoined by Charlie and producer Lindsay Soo for an annual tradition: bold predictions for the new year. After reviewing their 2023 picks, they each lay out their long shots and pick their best lock.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Out the Back, Charlie and Keith go over listener bold predictions to find the hottest takes and throw out the lukewarm ones!

  Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld.You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

