Huckin’ Eh: The Great Canadian Quiz with Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor

Who will win?

At last, Ultiworld’s Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor bless us Canadians with their presence.

After months and even years of begging, they finally agreed to come on the podcast! So we thought, “what better way to welcome them to Canadian ultimate than to GRILL them on their Canadian ultimate and general knowledge?” Join us as we make them sweat, cry, and wish they paid more attention to polar bears, hoodies, hockey and more!

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, Theo talks about how he left his teaching career to pursue a career in sports!