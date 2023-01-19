Huckin’ Eh: The Great Canadian Quiz with Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor

Who will win?

January 19, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

At last, Ultiworld’s Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor bless us Canadians with their presence.

After months and even years of begging, they finally agreed to come on the podcast! So we thought, “what better way to welcome them to Canadian ultimate than to  GRILL them on their Canadian ultimate and general knowledge?” Join us as we make them sweat, cry, and wish they paid more attention to polar bears, hoodies, hockey and more!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, Theo talks about how he left his teaching career to pursue a career in sports!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at huckineh@ultiworld.com.

  2. Danie Proby
    Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email (danie@elevateultimate.com) or on Instagram (@danieproby).

