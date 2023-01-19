Who will win?
January 19, 2023 by Theo Wan and Danie Proby in Podcast with 0 comments
At last, Ultiworld’s Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor bless us Canadians with their presence.
After months and even years of begging, they finally agreed to come on the podcast! So we thought, “what better way to welcome them to Canadian ultimate than to GRILL them on their Canadian ultimate and general knowledge?” Join us as we make them sweat, cry, and wish they paid more attention to polar bears, hoodies, hockey and more!
Huckin’ Eh: The Great Canadian Quiz with Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor
