Ultiworld’s 2022 Block Of The Year Bracket (Final)

Help decide the best recorded block of 2022.

Ultiworld’s 2022 Block of the Year bracket is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

One of our most popular series to begin each year, it’s time to look back at last year and let our readers decide some of the top plays of the year from 2022.

Next up is Block of the Year. We watched many hours of game footage and asked for help from the community to hunt down the catches, completions, throws, shots, blocks, deflections, and everything else. This was a big year for ultimate with more than enough options to fill up this bracket, so even some worthy candidates were left behind.

We have a new system to select the victor for 2022: a voting triumvirate of the community at large, our staff, and our subscribers. Over the next week, we’re inviting you, the Ultiworld readers, to vote for your favorite of the finalists selected. It’ll be best of three in those categories to decide the winner.

Check out all of the nominees and vote below, then check back to see which clip advances to win the crown. The final round of voting starts now and closes on Tuesday, January 24 at 4 PM Eastern.

Final: Cardenas vs. Babbitt

The voters left no doubts going into the final, as both Cardenas and Babbitt swept the categories. The wind is behind their sails on this collision course! Babbitt dominated in his semifinal matchup, with an astounding and record-setting 98% of the community vote. He’s yet to lose a poll. Cardenas could nearly say the same, save getting massively out-voted by Nhi Nguyen in the community poll of the quarterfinals. Was it just a blip or a red flag?

Manuela Cardenas – Denver Molly Brown (USAU Club)

Manuela Cardenas

Jeff Babbitt – New York PoNY (International Club)

Jeff Babbitt