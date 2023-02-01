Deep Look: SBI Recap, Florida Warm Up Preview

Getting in depth on Kickoff, SBI and Florida Warm Up!

Charlie and Keith dive into the results from Santa Barbara Invite, as well as Carolina Kickoff, and then look ahead to the sizable Florida Warm Up field.

In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith look at the current Power Rankings and talk about teams they believe in and those they are skeptical of.