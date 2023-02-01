Deep Look: SBI Recap, Florida Warm Up Preview

Getting in depth on Kickoff, SBI and Florida Warm Up!

February 1, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith dive into the results from Santa Barbara Invite, as well as Carolina Kickoff, and then look ahead to the sizable Florida Warm Up field.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith look at the current Power Rankings and talk about teams they believe in and those they are skeptical of.

  Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld.

  Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary.

