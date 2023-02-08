Deep Look: 2023 Semi-Pro Schedules, Florida Warm Up Recap, and QCTU Preview

Pro, College and Club, Oh My!

February 8, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith go over the big takeaways from the AUDL, WUL, and PUL schedules, before breaking down the surprising results from Florida Warm Up’s deep field. UMass or BYU? What’s up with Vermont? Then they look ahead to QCTU, especially a talented women’s field. Plus a breaking update from the USAU Club Working Group!

Deep Look: 2023 Semi-Pro Schedules, Florida Warm Up Recap, and QCTU Preview

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith discuss what the National American Youth Ultimate Championships mean for the youth club landscape, and particularly what it says about USA Ultimate’s role in fostering a growth environment for youth ultimate.

Bonus Content for Deep Look: 2023 Semi-Pro Schedules, Florida Warm Up Recap, and QCTU Preview is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email (charlie@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

  2. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email (keith@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

TAGGED: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

EVENTS:

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Deep Look: 2023 Semi-Pro Schedules, Florida Warm Up Recap, and QCTU Preview"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Out the Back: What Does NAYUC Mean?
    Subscriber podcast
  • Deep Look: 2023 Semi-Pro Schedules, Florida Warm Up Recap, and QCTU Preview
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Massachusetts vs. Minnesota (Men’s Final)
    Video for full subscribers
  • Massachusetts vs. Carleton (Men’s Semifinal)
    Video for full subscribers
    • Subscribe Now