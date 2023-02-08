Pro, College and Club, Oh My!
February 8, 2023 by Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor in Podcast with 0 comments
Charlie and Keith go over the big takeaways from the AUDL, WUL, and PUL schedules, before breaking down the surprising results from Florida Warm Up’s deep field. UMass or BYU? What’s up with Vermont? Then they look ahead to QCTU, especially a talented women’s field. Plus a breaking update from the USAU Club Working Group!
Deep Look: 2023 Semi-Pro Schedules, Florida Warm Up Recap, and QCTU Preview
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith discuss what the National American Youth Ultimate Championships mean for the youth club landscape, and particularly what it says about USA Ultimate’s role in fostering a growth environment for youth ultimate.
