Huckin’ Eh: General Strike, CEIUS – Brampton Recap + O4UC Mini-Preview

The 4's season continues!

The band is back together after a week off to deliver you all the news and happenings around Canada! The crew first talk about the first major club roster drop of the year and how they think Strike will do during the season. In the main event, the recent CEIUS tournament in Brampton gets discussed as McMaster continues to make a push for being the best college program in Canada. After that, get caught up with the upcoming O4UC tournament and the teams to watch out for!

Huckin’ Eh: General Strike, CEIUS – Brampton Recap + O4UC Mini-Preview

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, hear Theo talk about how ultimate streaming has grown throughout the years and some wishes for broadcasting here in Canada!