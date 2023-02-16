Huckin’ Eh: General Strike, CEIUS – Brampton Recap + O4UC Mini-Preview

The 4's season continues!

February 16, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

The band is back together after a week off to deliver you all the news and happenings around Canada! The crew first talk about the first major club roster drop of the year and how they think Strike will do during the season. In the main event, the recent CEIUS tournament in Brampton gets discussed as McMaster continues to make a push for being the best college program in Canada. After that, get caught up with the upcoming O4UC tournament and the teams to watch out for!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, hear Theo talk about how ultimate streaming has grown throughout the years and some wishes for broadcasting here in Canada!

  Danie Proby
    Danie Proby

    Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email (danie@elevateultimate.com) or on Instagram (@danieproby).

  Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at huckineh@ultiworld.com.

