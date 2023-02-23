Huckin’ Eh: O4UC Recap, McGill, Conversation with Andrew Batchelor

February 23, 2023 by in Podcast with 0 comments

Batch joins the podcast! Get all your competition questions answered as Ultimate Canada Competition Director Andrew Batchelor makes an appearance. Get ready to hear about the CUC/CUUC series, what his role entails, and more info about the U of T disqualification. Stay turned for a special surprise announcement from Batch himself! In the news, Theo breaks down what happened at O4UC and previews McGill’s appearance at Eastern Qualifiers this weekend.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, find out what Theo does to get ready for commentating! Learn some tips and tricks and the advice he has received in his commentary journey.

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at huckineh@ultiworld.com.

