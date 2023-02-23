Huckin’ Eh: O4UC Recap, McGill, Conversation with Andrew Batchelor

Get your competition questions answered!

Batch joins the podcast! Get all your competition questions answered as Ultimate Canada Competition Director Andrew Batchelor makes an appearance. Get ready to hear about the CUC/CUUC series, what his role entails, and more info about the U of T disqualification. Stay turned for a special surprise announcement from Batch himself! In the news, Theo breaks down what happened at O4UC and previews McGill’s appearance at Eastern Qualifiers this weekend.

Huckin’ Eh: O4UC Recap, McGill, Conversation with Andrew Batchelor

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, find out what Theo does to get ready for commentating! Learn some tips and tricks and the advice he has received in his commentary journey.