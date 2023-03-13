USAU Announces 2023 Triple Crown Tour Dates, Locations

The schedule is out!

In last month’s update about the Club Working Group, USA Ultimate announced the 2023 Triple Crown Tour club season schedule.

The 2023 regular season officially begins on June 3rd and concludes on August 27th, with the exception of teams competing in the Pro Championships over Labor Day weekend in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The tournament schedule and cadence remains similar to recent years, although the US Open is moving to Colorado and the Pro-Elite Challenge is being split into West and East divisions.

The postseason will once again kick off in mid-September. Nationals will once again be held in late October in San Diego.

Here’s the full schedule of 2023 Triple Crown Tour events: