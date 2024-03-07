USAU Announces 2024 Triple Crown Tour Dates, Locations

The schedule is out!

USA Ultimate announced the 2024 Triple Crown Tour club season schedule yesterday.

The 2024 regular season officially begins on June 1st and concludes on August 25th, with the exception of teams competing in the Pro Championships over Labor Day weekend in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

The postseason will kick off with Sectionals in the first weekend in September. The Club Championships’ location is still to be determined but Ultiworld confirmed the national tournament will occur October 24-27.

Here’s the full schedule of 2024 Triple Crown Tour events: