USAU Announces 2024 Triple Crown Tour Dates, Locations

The schedule is out!

March 7, 2024 by in News with 0 comments

USA Ultimate announced the 2024 Triple Crown Tour club season schedule yesterday.

The 2024 regular season officially begins on June 1st and concludes on August 25th, with the exception of teams competing in the Pro Championships over Labor Day weekend in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

The postseason will kick off with Sectionals in the first weekend in September. The Club Championships’ location is still to be determined but Ultiworld confirmed the national tournament will occur October 24-27.

Here’s the full schedule of 2024 Triple Crown Tour events:

TOURNAMENTDATELOCATIONTEAMS
Pro-Elite Challenge EastJuly 13-14Fredericksburg, VirginiaWaitlist
Pro-Elite Challenge WestJuly 13-14Corvallis, OregonWaitlist
Select Flight Invite EastJuly 27-28Toledo, OhioWaitlist
Select Flight Invite WestJuly 27-28Burlington, WashingtonWaitlist
U.S. Open Club ChampionshipsAugust 2-4Aurora, ColoradoWaitlist
Elite-Select ChallengeAugust 17-18Indianapolis, IndianaWaitlist
Pro ChampionshipsAugust 31-September 2Rock Hill, South CarolinaWaitlist
SectionalsSeptember 7-8NationwideAll Registered Club Teams
RegionalsSeptember 21-22NationwideQualifiers from Sectionals
Club ChampionshipsOctober 24-27TBDQualifiers from Regionals
  1. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld.You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

TAGGED: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "USAU Announces 2024 Triple Crown Tour Dates, Locations"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • College Power Rankings, Presented By NUTC [Mar 6, 2024]
    article with bonus content
  • Smoky Mountain Invite 2024: Tournament Recap
    Subscriber article
  • Out the Back: Optimizing US National Team Tryouts
    Subscriber podcast
  • Inside the Circle: Danny Voss Takes Your Questions
    Subscriber podcast
    • Subscribe Now