USAU Announces 2024 Triple Crown Tour Dates, Locations

The schedule is out!
March 7, 2024 by Charlie Eisenhood in News with 0 comments
USA Ultimate announced the 2024 Triple Crown Tour club season schedule yesterday.
The 2024 regular season officially begins on June 1st and concludes on August 25th, with the exception of teams competing in the Pro Championships over Labor Day weekend in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
The postseason will kick off with Sectionals in the first weekend in September. The Club Championships’ location is still to be determined but Ultiworld confirmed the national tournament will occur October 24-27.
Here’s the full schedule of 2024 Triple Crown Tour events:
|TOURNAMENT
|DATE
|LOCATION
|TEAMS
|Pro-Elite Challenge East
|July 13-14
|Fredericksburg, Virginia
|Waitlist
|Pro-Elite Challenge West
|July 13-14
|Corvallis, Oregon
|Waitlist
|Select Flight Invite East
|July 27-28
|Toledo, Ohio
|Waitlist
|Select Flight Invite West
|July 27-28
|Burlington, Washington
|Waitlist
|U.S. Open Club Championships
|August 2-4
|Aurora, Colorado
|Waitlist
|Elite-Select Challenge
|August 17-18
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|Waitlist
|Pro Championships
|August 31-September 2
|Rock Hill, South Carolina
|Waitlist
|Sectionals
|September 7-8
|Nationwide
|All Registered Club Teams
|Regionals
|September 21-22
|Nationwide
|Qualifiers from Sectionals
|Club Championships
|October 24-27
|TBD
|Qualifiers from Regionals