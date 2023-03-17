Looking at the bid picture in D-I Women's and Men's.
March 17, 2023 by Scott Dunham and Keith Raynor in Analysis with 0 comments
It’s that time of the college season again when speculation about bids to D-I Nationals ramps up. Based on the current rankings from Frisbee-Rankings.com and divisional connectivity, we’ve constructed the picture of both where things are and conjectured a bit about who are the key players in the story moving forward. Here is how bids allocation seem likely to work out in 2023.
D-I College Bidwatch [3/17/23] is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!