Centex 2023: Day One Recap (Men’s)

Catching up on what you missed lost in the brackets of men's Centex.

March 19, 2023 by in Recap with 0 comments
BYU CHI at 2023 Presidents’ Day Invite. Photo: William “Brody” Brotman – UltiPhotos.com

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2023 college ultimate season are presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Centex is underway here down in Round Rock, Texas. The unique bracket for this event meant we got to see both some great games and not so great games. It also makes it hard for us to give a clean view on the tournament’s results as we normally would. The tournament officially started on Friday, where BYU had three night games against Carleton CUT, the Wisconsin Hodags, and Texas TUFF. These games set the tone for what is developing into a very competitive weekend of college ultimate.

BYU CHI Runs the Gauntlet and Comes Up Short

BYU CHI is no longer undefeated. Their Centex began Friday night in Round Rock with three games against Carleton CUT, Wisconsin Hodags, and Texas TUFF. Each of these games revealed something different about CHI’s gameplay. In their game against CUT, it was clear that CHI had superior throwers that could move the disc in windy conditions. When CHI forced a turn, Porter Oyler and Jensen Wells hit the breakside throws needed to convert break chances going upwind. Going downwind, Jacob Miller and Luke Yorgason could hit Kalten Toone in stride every time with a perfect huck.

  1. Chris Cassella
    Chris Cassella

    Chris Cassella is from Orange, Connecticut, and started playing pick-up at the age of 11. He is a graduate of the University of Richmond, where he played four years with the Richmond Spidermonkeys. While at Richmond, Chris won a national championship (2017), two High Tide titles (2019, 2020), and the “worst decisions award” four years in a row. He is a current graduate student at the University of Texas at Austin, where he will play his fifth year with TUFF. You can follow him on Twitter (@nerdyboypolis) to see his daily takes about zone defense, political science, and I-35 traffic jams.

