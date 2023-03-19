Centex 2023: Day One Recap (Men’s)

Catching up on what you missed lost in the brackets of men's Centex.

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2023 college ultimate season are presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Centex is underway here down in Round Rock, Texas. The unique bracket for this event meant we got to see both some great games and not so great games. It also makes it hard for us to give a clean view on the tournament’s results as we normally would. The tournament officially started on Friday, where BYU had three night games against Carleton CUT, the Wisconsin Hodags, and Texas TUFF. These games set the tone for what is developing into a very competitive weekend of college ultimate.

BYU CHI Runs the Gauntlet and Comes Up Short

BYU CHI is no longer undefeated. Their Centex began Friday night in Round Rock with three games against Carleton CUT, Wisconsin Hodags, and Texas TUFF. Each of these games revealed something different about CHI’s gameplay. In their game against CUT, it was clear that CHI had superior throwers that could move the disc in windy conditions. When CHI forced a turn, Porter Oyler and Jensen Wells hit the breakside throws needed to convert break chances going upwind. Going downwind, Jacob Miller and Luke Yorgason could hit Kalten Toone in stride every time with a perfect huck.