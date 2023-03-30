High School Power Rankings: Post-YULA Edition [3/30/23]

Some big movement after YULA!

Welcome to the second edition of the 2023 High School Power Rankings! The rankings can be permanently found on our Youth Rankings page.

Because many youth teams have not played yet this season, these rankings should still be considered preliminary and will change during the course of the spring. The rankings will eventually be used to determine invitations to the 2023 High School National Invite; currently, we plan to use the rankings published the week of May 15th as the final rankings before final bids are sent out (many bids will be sent out on a rolling basis).

If you have additional information about tournaments or team strength that you would like to be considered for the High School Power Rankings, please email HSNI@ultiworld.com.

Teams, if you would like to add logos and team information to your Team Pages, follow these instructions!

Without further ado, here are the Top 25 teams in the Boys’ and Girls’ High School Divisions!

Notes

Congratulation to Wissahickon for their dominant performance at the YULA Invite, which earned them an auto-bid to HSNI! How wrong we were not to include them in the preseason top 25 — we thought they would take a step back after graduating the very talented Adam Grossberg, but they have hardly blinked. They won all their games by at least six goals and thoroughly thumped other top 25 teams. What a start to the season.

Jackson-Reed’s finals appearance at YULA pushed them up the rankings. They got solid wins over the NJ teams Columbia and Westfield and only lost to Wissahickon.

Jordan, #2 in the preseason rankings, falls far this week. Take their YULA results with a big grain of salt — they were missing a large number of starters due to Spring Break (and their primary season is in the fall) — but the relative performance of other NC teams caused us to reassess their overall strength.

El Cerrito has been the top California team to start the season, carding wins over Berkeley and Bentley. Let’s see what happens later this spring and at the HSNI qualifier tournament Spaghetti Westerns.

