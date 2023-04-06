High School Power Rankings: Post-Seattle Invite Edition [4/6/23]

#1 Roosevelt was in control at Seattle Invite.

Welcome to the third edition of the 2023 High School Power Rankings! The rankings can be permanently found on our Youth Rankings page.

Because many youth teams have not played yet this season, these rankings should still be considered preliminary and will change during the course of the spring. The rankings will eventually be used to determine invitations to the 2023 High School National Invite; currently, we plan to use the rankings published the week of May 15th as the final rankings before final bids are sent out (many bids will be sent out on a rolling basis).

If you have additional information about tournaments or team strength that you would like to be considered for the High School Power Rankings, please email HSNI@ultiworld.com.

Teams, if you would like to add logos and team information to your Team Pages, follow these instructions!

Without further ado, here are the Top 25 teams in the Boys’ and Girls’ High School Divisions!

Notes

Roosevelt is your 2023 Seattle Invite champion! They maintain their #1 ranking after getting wins over #2 Lincoln and #3 South Eugene.

Lincoln firmly reestablished themselves as the #2 team in the country with a win over South Eugene at Seattle Invite.

Nathan Hale had a strong SI and also got a league win over Roosevelt, a fantastic result. They could continue to climb in the rankings.

Many teams have still not taken the field. We should learn a lot more in the next few weeks.

Notes