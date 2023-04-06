High School Power Rankings: Post-Seattle Invite Edition [4/6/23]

#1 Roosevelt was in control at Seattle Invite.
April 6, 2023
Welcome to the third edition of the 2023 High School Power Rankings! The rankings can be permanently found on our Youth Rankings page.
Because many youth teams have not played yet this season, these rankings should still be considered preliminary and will change during the course of the spring. The rankings will eventually be used to determine invitations to the 2023 High School National Invite; currently, we plan to use the rankings published the week of May 15th as the final rankings before final bids are sent out (many bids will be sent out on a rolling basis).
Without further ado, here are the Top 25 teams in the Boys’ and Girls’ High School Divisions!
High School Girls Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|Dropped from rankings: Ballard (WA) (19)
|1
|Roosevelt (WA)
|-
|1
|2
|Lincoln (WA)
|+2
|4
|3
|South Eugene (OR)
|-1
|2
|4
|Green Canyon (UT)
|-1
|3
|5
|Paideia (GA)
|-
|5
|6
|Edina (MN)
|-
|6
|7
|Lone Peak (UT)
|-
|7
|8
|Nathan Hale (WA)
|+4
|12
|9
|East Chapel Hill (NC)
|+2
|11
|10
|Four Rivers (MA)
|+4
|14
|11
|Masterman (PA)
|+4
|15
|12
|Lower Merion (PA)
|+4
|16
|13
|Strath Haven (PA)
|+5
|18
|14
|Franklin (WA)
|-6
|8
|15
|Northwest (WA)
|-6
|9
|16
|Seattle Academy of Arts & Sciences (WA)
|-6
|10
|17
|Cleveland (WA)
|+3
|20
|18
|Ingraham (WA)
|-5
|13
|19
|University School of Nashville (TN)
|+2
|21
|20
|West Windsor North (NJ)
|+2
|22
|21
|Garfield (WA)
|-4
|17
|22
|Berkeley (CA)
|+1
|23
|23
|Madison (VA)
|+1
|24
|24
|Radnor (PA)
|+1
|25
|25
|Bainbridge (WA)
|-
Notes
- Roosevelt is your 2023 Seattle Invite champion! They maintain their #1 ranking after getting wins over #2 Lincoln and #3 South Eugene.
- Lincoln firmly reestablished themselves as the #2 team in the country with a win over South Eugene at Seattle Invite.
- Nathan Hale had a strong SI and also got a league win over Roosevelt, a fantastic result. They could continue to climb in the rankings.
- Many teams have still not taken the field. We should learn a lot more in the next few weeks.
High School Boys Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|Dropped from rankings: Oakland Tech (CA) (23)
|1
|Eastside Prep (WA)
|-
|1
|2
|Amherst (MA)
|-
|2
|3
|South Eugene (OR)
|-
|3
|4
|Nathan Hale / Waldorf (WA)
|-
|4
|5
|Edina (MN)
|-
|5
|6
|Wissahickon (PA)
|+1
|7
|7
|Lincoln (WA)
|+1
|8
|8
|Lone Peak (UT)
|-2
|6
|9
|St. Louis Park (MN)
|-
|9
|10
|Northwest (WA)
|-
|10
|11
|Cleveland (WA)
|-
|11
|12
|Jackson-Reed (DC)
|-
|12
|13
|Columbia (NJ)
|-
|13
|14
|Jordan (NC)
|-
|14
|15
|Green Canyon (UT)
|+5
|20
|16
|El Cerrito (CA)
|-1
|15
|17
|Paideia (GA)
|-1
|16
|18
|Mason (OH)
|-
|19
|West Jessamine (KY)
|-2
|17
|20
|Westfield (NJ)
|-2
|18
|21
|Chapel Hill (NC)
|-2
|19
|22
|Summit (OR)
|-1
|21
|23
|Portland Waldorf (OR)
|-1
|22
|24
|Berkeley (CA)
|-
|24
|25
|Center Grove (IN)
|-
|25
Notes
- Welcome to the top 25, Mason! The Indy Invite winners went undefeated with a finals win over #19 West Jessamine. WJ has been very good this season but taken some heartbreak losses to Mason and #17 Paideia.
- Green Canyon moves up and Lone Peak dips after Green Canyon became the first boys team to defeat Lone Peak since 2018. Another win over LP this weekend and they will leapfrog the defending HSNI champs in the rankings.
- Many teams have still not taken the field. We should learn a lot more in the next few weeks.