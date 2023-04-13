Prime Penguins Prevail and Procure the Prize!
What does the Penguin say?! Danie is BACK and Theo couldn’t be more excited. They get vulnerable, catch up, and talk all things news and tournaments. Later in the main event, they interview two up and coming stars in Danae Jan and Griffin McCullagh. They talk about their first ever time playing 4s and how they made adjustments to win the whole darn thing! Their energy and enthusiasm made Theo and Danie feel pumped to play again. Oh to be young again!
Huckin’ Eh: C4UC Juniors Champs – Prime Penguins in the House!
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin' Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin' Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at huckineh@ultiworld.com.
Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email (danie@elevateultimate.com) or on Instagram (@danieproby).
