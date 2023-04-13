Huckin’ Eh: C4UC Juniors Champs – Prime Penguins in the House!

Prime Penguins Prevail and Procure the Prize!

What does the Penguin say?! Danie is BACK and Theo couldn’t be more excited. They get vulnerable, catch up, and talk all things news and tournaments. Later in the main event, they interview two up and coming stars in Danae Jan and Griffin McCullagh. They talk about their first ever time playing 4s and how they made adjustments to win the whole darn thing! Their energy and enthusiasm made Theo and Danie feel pumped to play again. Oh to be young again!

