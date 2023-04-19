Deep Look: AUDL 2023 Preview, PUL’s Amanda Dallas

The new PUL commissioner stops by!

April 19, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith are joined by the new PUL commissioner, Amanda Dallas, to talk about transitioning from Quadball and her plans for the league. After talking a bit of college Conference Championships, they also make their divisional and Championship Weekend picks for this upcoming AUDL season.

Deep Look: AUDL 2023 Preview, PUL’s Amanda Dallas

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In Out the Back, Amanda Dallas talks about quadball’s new name, the cultural parallels between quadball and ultimate, Major League Quadball’s business model, and more!

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email (keith@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email (charlie@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

