The new PUL commissioner stops by!
April 19, 2023 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
Charlie and Keith are joined by the new PUL commissioner, Amanda Dallas, to talk about transitioning from Quadball and her plans for the league. After talking a bit of college Conference Championships, they also make their divisional and Championship Weekend picks for this upcoming AUDL season.
Deep Look: AUDL 2023 Preview, PUL’s Amanda Dallas
In Out the Back, Amanda Dallas talks about quadball’s new name, the cultural parallels between quadball and ultimate, Major League Quadball’s business model, and more!
