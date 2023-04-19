Deep Look: AUDL 2023 Preview, PUL’s Amanda Dallas

The new PUL commissioner stops by!

Charlie and Keith are joined by the new PUL commissioner, Amanda Dallas, to talk about transitioning from Quadball and her plans for the league. After talking a bit of college Conference Championships, they also make their divisional and Championship Weekend picks for this upcoming AUDL season.

Deep Look: AUDL 2023 Preview, PUL’s Amanda Dallas

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In Out the Back, Amanda Dallas talks about quadball’s new name, the cultural parallels between quadball and ultimate, Major League Quadball’s business model, and more!