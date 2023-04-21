High School Power Rankings: Mid-April Edition [4/20/23]

Some big tournaments are coming up.
Welcome to the fourth edition of the 2023 High School Power Rankings! The rankings can be permanently found on our Youth Rankings page.
The rankings will eventually be used to determine invitations to the 2023 High School National Invite; currently, we plan to use the rankings published the week of May 15th as the final rankings before final bids are sent out (many bids will be sent out on a rolling basis).
If you have additional information about tournaments or team strength that you would like to be considered for the High School Power Rankings, please email HSNI@ultiworld.com.
Without further ado, here are the Top 25 teams in the Boys’ and Girls’ High School Divisions!
High School Girls Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|Dropped from rankings: Four Rivers (MA) (10)
|1
|Roosevelt (WA)
|-
|1
|2
|Lincoln (WA)
|-
|2
|3
|South Eugene (OR)
|-
|3
|4
|Paideia (GA)
|+1
|5
|5
|Edina (MN)
|+1
|6
|6
|Nathan Hale (WA)
|+2
|8
|7
|East Chapel Hill (NC)
|+2
|9
|8
|Franklin (WA)
|+6
|14
|9
|Northwest (WA)
|+6
|15
|10
|Green Canyon (UT)
|-6
|4
|11
|Lone Peak (UT)
|-4
|7
|12
|Lower Merion (PA)
|-
|12
|13
|Seattle Academy of Arts & Sciences (WA)
|+3
|16
|14
|Cleveland (WA)
|+3
|17
|15
|Masterman (PA)
|-4
|11
|16
|Ingraham (WA)
|+2
|18
|17
|Strath Haven (PA)
|-4
|13
|18
|University School of Nashville (TN)
|+1
|19
|19
|West Windsor North (NJ)
|+1
|20
|20
|Garfield (WA)
|+1
|21
|21
|Newton North (MA)
|-
|22
|Berkeley (CA)
|-
|22
|23
|Madison (VA)
|-
|23
|24
|Radnor (PA)
|-
|24
|25
|Bainbridge (WA)
|-
|25
Notes
- Green Canyon took a recent loss to Northwest, which is now reflected in the rankings. The Washington state teams continue to show real strength throughout the top 25.
- #21 Newton North is out to an undefeated start to their season in Massachusetts, while Four Rivers falls out of the rankings after taking an early loss to Northampton.
- #12 Lower Merion has firmly established themselves as the best Pennsylvania team so far this season after beating Masterman and Radnor at the Radnor Invite.
High School Boys Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|Dropped from rankings: Center Grove (IN) (25)
|1
|Eastside Prep (WA)
|-
|1
|2
|Amherst (MA)
|-
|2
|3
|South Eugene (OR)
|-
|3
|4
|Nathan Hale / Waldorf (WA)
|-
|4
|5
|Edina (MN)
|-
|5
|6
|Wissahickon (PA)
|-
|6
|7
|Lincoln (WA)
|-
|7
|8
|Lone Peak (UT)
|-
|8
|9
|St. Louis Park (MN)
|-
|9
|10
|Northwest (WA)
|-
|10
|11
|Cleveland (WA)
|-
|11
|12
|Jackson-Reed (DC)
|-
|12
|13
|Columbia (NJ)
|-
|13
|14
|Jordan (NC)
|-
|14
|15
|Paideia (GA)
|+2
|17
|16
|Green Canyon (UT)
|-1
|15
|17
|Mason (OH)
|+1
|18
|18
|West Jessamine (KY)
|+1
|19
|19
|Westfield (NJ)
|+1
|20
|20
|Albany (CA)
|-
|21
|El Cerrito (CA)
|-5
|16
|22
|Berkeley (CA)
|+2
|24
|23
|Chapel Hill (NC)
|-2
|21
|24
|Summit (OR)
|-2
|22
|25
|Portland Waldorf (OR)
|-2
|23
Notes
- Not many big changes in the boys rankings this week, but Albany is red hot out in California and just beat El Cerrito last weekend.
- Lone Peak dominated Green Canyon last weekend after losing to the team just a couple weeks ago. Lone Peak is still the team to beat in Utah.
- Neuqua Knockout is coming up this weekend and should offer real insight into the relative rankings in the Midwest. An HSNI bid is on the line! Amherst Invite will offer up its own bid — and clarity into how the eastern teams stack up — in two weeks.