High School Power Rankings: Mid-April Edition [4/20/23]

Some big tournaments are coming up.

Welcome to the fourth edition of the 2023 High School Power Rankings! The rankings can be permanently found on our Youth Rankings page.

The rankings will eventually be used to determine invitations to the 2023 High School National Invite; currently, we plan to use the rankings published the week of May 15th as the final rankings before final bids are sent out (many bids will be sent out on a rolling basis).

If you have additional information about tournaments or team strength that you would like to be considered for the High School Power Rankings, please email HSNI@ultiworld.com.

Without further ado, here are the Top 25 teams in the Boys’ and Girls’ High School Divisions!

Notes

Green Canyon took a recent loss to Northwest, which is now reflected in the rankings. The Washington state teams continue to show real strength throughout the top 25.

#21 Newton North is out to an undefeated start to their season in Massachusetts, while Four Rivers falls out of the rankings after taking an early loss to Northampton.

#12 Lower Merion has firmly established themselves as the best Pennsylvania team so far this season after beating Masterman and Radnor at the Radnor Invite.

Notes