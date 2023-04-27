High School Power Rankings: Late-April Edition [4/27/23]

Some big tournaments are coming up.
April 27, 2023
Welcome to the fifth edition of the 2023 High School Power Rankings! The rankings can be permanently found on our Youth Rankings page.
The rankings will eventually be used to determine invitations to the 2023 High School National Invite; currently, we plan to use the rankings published the week of May 15th as the final rankings before the last bids are sent out (many bids will be sent out on a rolling basis).
If you have additional information about tournaments or team strength that you would like to be considered for the High School Power Rankings, please email HSNI@ultiworld.com.
Without further ado, here are the Top 25 teams in the Boys’ and Girls’ High School Divisions!
High School Girls Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|Dropped from rankings: Berkeley (CA) (22), Bainbridge (WA) (25)
|1
|Roosevelt (WA)
|-
|1
|2
|Lincoln (WA)
|-
|2
|3
|South Eugene (OR)
|-
|3
|4
|Paideia (GA)
|-
|4
|5
|Nathan Hale (WA)
|+1
|6
|6
|East Chapel Hill (NC)
|+1
|7
|7
|Franklin (WA)
|+1
|8
|8
|Northwest (WA)
|+1
|9
|9
|Green Canyon (UT)
|+1
|10
|10
|Lone Peak (UT)
|+1
|11
|11
|Lower Merion (PA)
|+1
|12
|12
|Cleveland (WA)
|+2
|14
|13
|Seattle Academy of Arts & Sciences (WA)
|-
|13
|14
|Edina (MN)
|-9
|5
|15
|Masterman (PA)
|-
|15
|16
|Garfield (WA)
|+4
|20
|17
|Ingraham (WA)
|-1
|16
|18
|Newton North (MA)
|+3
|21
|19
|West Windsor North (NJ)
|-
|19
|20
|Madison (VA)
|+3
|23
|21
|HB Woodlawn (VA)
|-
|22
|Strath Haven (PA)
|-5
|17
|23
|University School of Nashville (TN)
|-5
|18
|24
|El Cerrito (CA)
|-
|25
|Radnor (PA)
|-1
|24
Notes
- At Spring Fling, HB Woodlawn took down Strath Haven to jump back into the top 25. Some losses have started to drag on Strath Haven’s season and they fall five spots in this week’s rankings, dragging down USN, over whom they have two wins.
- El Cerrito has been the best girls team in California this season and debuts in the Power Rankings at #24. They play in the California league finals this weekend.
- #1 Roosevelt beat #2 Lincoln by one in league play last night. The state championship game should be a barnburner.
- Edina drops nine spots as they have played some tighter than expected games at the start of their season in Minnesota. They auto-qualified for HSNI with their win at the Neuqua Knockout.
- 9 teams are now committed to attending HSNI, including 7 of the top 10 teams in this week’s rankings. Additional bids are pending, and there are auto qualifier spots on the line at this weekend’s Amherst Invite and next weekend’s Spaghetti Westerns.
- Don’t miss Ultiworld’s livestreaming coverage of a Girls’ Semifinal and Final from the Amherst Invite!
High School Boys Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|Dropped from rankings: El Cerrito (CA) (21), Summit (OR) (24), Portland Waldorf (OR) (25)
|1
|Eastside Prep (WA)
|-
|1
|2
|Amherst (MA)
|-
|2
|3
|South Eugene (OR)
|-
|3
|4
|Nathan Hale / Waldorf (WA)
|-
|4
|5
|Wissahickon (PA)
|+1
|6
|6
|Lincoln (WA)
|+1
|7
|7
|Lone Peak (UT)
|+1
|8
|8
|Northwest (WA)
|+2
|10
|9
|Cleveland (WA)
|+2
|11
|10
|Jordan (NC)
|+4
|14
|11
|Edina (MN)
|-6
|5
|12
|Montclair (NJ)
|-
|13
|Jackson-Reed (DC)
|-1
|12
|14
|Columbia (NJ)
|-1
|13
|15
|Paideia (GA)
|-
|15
|16
|Mason (OH)
|+1
|17
|17
|West Jessamine (KY)
|+1
|18
|18
|Green Canyon (UT)
|-2
|16
|19
|St. Louis Park (MN)
|-10
|9
|20
|Westfield (NJ)
|-1
|19
|21
|Albany (CA)
|-1
|20
|22
|Berkeley (CA)
|-
|22
|23
|Pennsbury (PA)
|-
|24
|Chapel Hill (NC)
|-1
|23
|25
|Middleton (WI)
|-
Notes
- Hello Montclair! The NJ team debuts at #12 in the rankings after taking down Jackson-Reed and Westfield to win the Spring Fling. They do have a loss to Columbia from their first game of the season but have since won nine straight.
- St. Louis Park hung tough with #17 West Jessamine all game long in the Neuqua Knockout semifinals but ultimately lost 11-9. After that very hard fought loss, they dropped their third place game to Madison West (WI), who isn’t far outside the top 25. They are still clearly the 2nd best team in Minnesota, but they drop this week after coming up short at Neuqua.
- Along with Montclair, there are two other debutantes in this week’s Power Rankings: #23 Pennsbury and #25 Middleton. Pennsbury has been crushing most competition in Pennsylvania and has played tight with #5 Wissahickon. They could move up the board with a good weekend at Amherst Invite. Middleton only played on Sunday at Neuqua Knockout, but they dominated in the backdoor bracket and have stronger common opponent results than Madison West, the long-time top team in Wisconsin.
- There are a lot of teams that have resumes that could qualify them for a top 25 spot that didn’t get in this week. Fairview (CO) had a nice showing at Neuqua Knockout but drew #11 Edina twice, including in quarters, and didn’t get a shot at other ranked teams as a result. The Oregon teams, Summit and Portland Waldorf, could jump right back into the rankings after Spaghetti Westerns. Brooklyn Tech (NY) got a surprise win over Jackson Reed in Spring Fling pool play but lost to School Without Walls (DC), who has been very solid this season. Alameda (CA) is still in the conversation, as is HB Woodlawn (VA).
- 8 teams are now committed to attending HSNI, including 7 of the top 10 teams in this week’s rankings. No boys team has declined a bid yet; three bids are pending. There are auto qualifier spots on the line at this weekend’s Amherst Invite and next weekend’s Spaghetti Westerns.
- Don’t miss Ultiworld’s livestreaming coverage of the Boys’ Final from the Amherst Invite!