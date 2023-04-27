High School Power Rankings: Late-April Edition [4/27/23]

Some big tournaments are coming up.

Welcome to the fifth edition of the 2023 High School Power Rankings! The rankings can be permanently found on our Youth Rankings page.

The rankings will eventually be used to determine invitations to the 2023 High School National Invite; currently, we plan to use the rankings published the week of May 15th as the final rankings before the last bids are sent out (many bids will be sent out on a rolling basis).

Without further ado, here are the Top 25 teams in the Boys’ and Girls’ High School Divisions!

Notes

At Spring Fling, HB Woodlawn took down Strath Haven to jump back into the top 25. Some losses have started to drag on Strath Haven’s season and they fall five spots in this week’s rankings, dragging down USN, over whom they have two wins.

El Cerrito has been the best girls team in California this season and debuts in the Power Rankings at #24. They play in the California league finals this weekend.

#1 Roosevelt beat #2 Lincoln by one in league play last night. The state championship game should be a barnburner.

Edina drops nine spots as they have played some tighter than expected games at the start of their season in Minnesota. They auto-qualified for HSNI with their win at the Neuqua Knockout.

9 teams are now committed to attending HSNI, including 7 of the top 10 teams in this week’s rankings. Additional bids are pending, and there are auto qualifier spots on the line at this weekend’s Amherst Invite and next weekend’s Spaghetti Westerns.

Don’t miss Ultiworld’s livestreaming coverage of a Girls’ Semifinal and Final from the Amherst Invite!

Notes