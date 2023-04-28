Huckin’ Eh: AUDL Preview ft. Adrian Yearwood and Alex Lemieux + College Regionals Preview

AUDL and college regionals previews!

April 28, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

The AUDL season is right the corner! Get prepared for an exciting 2023 season as Theo interviews not one but two AUDL coaches! Hear first from Toronto Rush Adrian Yearwood before he gets to know the new Montreal Royal Coach Alex Lemieux. Danie and Theo then preview the multiple regional tournaments happening this weekend as they hope to see Canadian teams make it to Nats!

This episode is sponsored by Breakmark and Tokay Ultimate.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, Adrian shares his favorite memories as a Rush player. His answer is not what you’ll expect!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at huckineh@ultiworld.com.

  2. Danie Proby
    Danie Proby

    Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email (danie@elevateultimate.com) or on Instagram (@danieproby).

