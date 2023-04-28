Huckin’ Eh: AUDL Preview ft. Adrian Yearwood and Alex Lemieux + College Regionals Preview

AUDL and college regionals previews!

The AUDL season is right the corner! Get prepared for an exciting 2023 season as Theo interviews not one but two AUDL coaches! Hear first from Toronto Rush Adrian Yearwood before he gets to know the new Montreal Royal Coach Alex Lemieux. Danie and Theo then preview the multiple regional tournaments happening this weekend as they hope to see Canadian teams make it to Nats!

This episode is sponsored by Breakmark and Tokay Ultimate.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, Adrian shares his favorite memories as a Rush player. His answer is not what you’ll expect!