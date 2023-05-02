High School Power Rankings: Post-Amherst Edition [5/2/23]

Amherst Invite shakes up the top 25.
May 2, 2023 by Charlie Eisenhood in Rankings with 0 comments
Welcome to the sixth edition of the 2023 High School Power Rankings! The rankings can be permanently found on our Youth Rankings page.
The rankings are used to determine invitations to the 2023 High School National Invite; currently, we plan to use the rankings published the week of May 15th as the final rankings before the last bids are sent out (many bids will be sent out on a rolling basis).
If you have additional information about tournaments or team strength that you would like to be considered for the High School Power Rankings, please email HSNI@ultiworld.com.
Without further ado, here are the Top 25 teams in the Boys’ and Girls’ High School Divisions!
High School Boys Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|Dropped from rankings: Albany (CA) (21), Middleton (WI) (25)
|1
|Eastside Prep (WA)
|-
|1
|2
|South Eugene (OR)
|+1
|3
|3
|Nathan Hale / Waldorf (WA)
|+1
|4
|4
|Wissahickon (PA)
|+1
|5
|5
|Lincoln (WA)
|+1
|6
|6
|Lone Peak (UT)
|+1
|7
|7
|Northwest (WA)
|+1
|8
|8
|Cleveland (WA)
|+1
|9
|9
|Jordan (NC)
|+1
|10
|10
|Montclair (NJ)
|+2
|12
|11
|Jackson-Reed (DC)
|+2
|13
|12
|Edina (MN)
|-1
|11
|13
|Columbia (NJ)
|+1
|14
|14
|Paideia (GA)
|+1
|15
|15
|Mason (OH)
|+1
|16
|16
|West Jessamine (KY)
|+1
|17
|17
|St. Louis Park (MN)
|+2
|19
|18
|Pennsbury (PA)
|+5
|23
|19
|Amherst (MA)
|-17
|2
|20
|Green Canyon (UT)
|-2
|18
|21
|Alameda (CA)
|-
|22
|Westfield (NJ)
|-2
|20
|23
|El Cerrito (CA)
|-
|24
|Chapel Hill (NC)
|-
|24
|25
|Berkeley (CA)
|-3
|22
Notes
- The Amherst Invite provided plenty of intrigue! Columbia claimed an HSNI bid with their 13-7 victory over Pennsbury in the final. Perennially top-ranked Amherst lost by one goal to Pennsbury in semis, sending them plummeting 17 spots to #19, but they have a chance to bounce back at the Four Rivers Invite this weekend when they play #6 Lone Peak. Columbia’s place in the rankings is well-established at the moment, since they are 0-2 against Jackson-Reed.
- #17 St. Louis Park climbs two spots as #12 Edina slips a spot after SLP beat Edina in league play under the lights last week. Edina’s results from Neuqua Knockout are holding firm for now, but SLP has the chops to win the Minnesota state title.
- Welcome back to the rankings, Alameda and El Cerrito! Alameda just took down the Bay Area league final after dropping quite a few games during the regular season. We’ll see how they stack up the best of the west at Spaghetti Westerns this weekend.
- Coming up: Spaghetti Westerns (top teams: #2 South Eugene, #20 Green Canyon, #21 Alameda, #23 El Cerrito, #25 Berkeley, Portland Waldorf, Summit, and Albany) with an HSNI bid on the line and the Lone Peak Round Robin, where defending HSNI champ Lone Peak heads to New England to play Four Rivers, Northampton, Lexington, and #19 Amherst.
High School Girls Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|Dropped from rankings: Radnor (PA) (25)
|1
|Roosevelt (WA)
|-
|1
|2
|Lincoln (WA)
|-
|2
|3
|South Eugene (OR)
|-
|3
|4
|Paideia (GA)
|-
|4
|5
|Nathan Hale (WA)
|-
|5
|6
|East Chapel Hill (NC)
|-
|6
|7
|Franklin (WA)
|-
|7
|8
|Northwest (WA)
|-
|8
|9
|Green Canyon (UT)
|-
|9
|10
|Lone Peak (UT)
|-
|10
|11
|Lower Merion (PA)
|-
|11
|12
|Cleveland (WA)
|-
|12
|13
|Seattle Academy of Arts & Sciences (WA)
|-
|13
|14
|Edina (MN)
|-
|14
|15
|Masterman (PA)
|-
|15
|16
|Garfield (WA)
|-
|16
|17
|Ingraham (WA)
|-
|17
|18
|Four Rivers (MA)
|-
|19
|Newton North (MA)
|-1
|18
|20
|West Windsor North (NJ)
|-1
|19
|21
|Madison (VA)
|-1
|20
|22
|HB Woodlawn (VA)
|-1
|21
|23
|Strath Haven (PA)
|-1
|22
|24
|University School of Nashville (TN)
|-1
|23
|25
|El Cerrito (CA)
|-1
|24
Notes
- Congrats to #18 Four Rivers for their Amherst Invite win! They earned an HSNI bid with a dominant victory. Their closest win was 10-7 over Northampton in the final. They jump right back into the top 25 and clearly should have never left.
- #7 Franklin got another win over #12 Cleveland in Seattle league play and they continue to look like a top 4 team in the state.
- #25 El Cerrito closed out an undefeated Bay Area league season with a win in the final.
- Coming up: Spaghetti Westerns (top teams: #3 South Eugene, #9 Green Canyon, #25 El Cerrito) with an HSNI bid on the line and the Lone Peak Round Robin, where #10 Lone Peak heads to New England to play #11 Lower Merion, #18 Four Rivers, bubble top 25 team Northampton, and Lexington.