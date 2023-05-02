High School Power Rankings: Post-Amherst Edition [5/2/23]

Amherst Invite shakes up the top 25.

Welcome to the sixth edition of the 2023 High School Power Rankings! The rankings can be permanently found on our Youth Rankings page.

The rankings are used to determine invitations to the 2023 High School National Invite; currently, we plan to use the rankings published the week of May 15th as the final rankings before the last bids are sent out (many bids will be sent out on a rolling basis).

If you have additional information about tournaments or team strength that you would like to be considered for the High School Power Rankings, please email HSNI@ultiworld.com.

Teams, if you would like to add logos and team information to your Team Pages, follow these instructions!

Without further ado, here are the Top 25 teams in the Boys’ and Girls’ High School Divisions!

Notes

The Amherst Invite provided plenty of intrigue! Columbia claimed an HSNI bid with their 13-7 victory over Pennsbury in the final. Perennially top-ranked Amherst lost by one goal to Pennsbury in semis, sending them plummeting 17 spots to #19, but they have a chance to bounce back at the Four Rivers Invite this weekend when they play #6 Lone Peak. Columbia’s place in the rankings is well-established at the moment, since they are 0-2 against Jackson-Reed.

#17 St. Louis Park climbs two spots as #12 Edina slips a spot after SLP beat Edina in league play under the lights last week. Edina’s results from Neuqua Knockout are holding firm for now, but SLP has the chops to win the Minnesota state title.

Welcome back to the rankings, Alameda and El Cerrito! Alameda just took down the Bay Area league final after dropping quite a few games during the regular season. We’ll see how they stack up the best of the west at Spaghetti Westerns this weekend.

Coming up: Spaghetti Westerns (top teams: #2 South Eugene, #20 Green Canyon, #21 Alameda, #23 El Cerrito, #25 Berkeley, Portland Waldorf, Summit, and Albany) with an HSNI bid on the line and the Lone Peak Round Robin, where defending HSNI champ Lone Peak heads to New England to play Four Rivers, Northampton, Lexington, and #19 Amherst.

Notes