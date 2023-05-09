High School Power Rankings: Post-Spaghetti Westerns Edition [5/9/23]

California, Utah, and Oregon teams battled at Spaghetti Westerns.
Welcome to the seventh edition of the 2023 High School Power Rankings! The rankings can be permanently found on our Youth Rankings page.
The rankings are used to determine invitations to the 2023 High School National Invite; currently, we plan to use the rankings published the week of May 15th as the final rankings before the last bids are sent out (many bids will be sent out on a rolling basis).
Without further ado, here are the Top 25 teams in the Boys’ and Girls’ High School Divisions!
High School Boys Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|Dropped from rankings: Alameda (CA) (21), Berkeley (CA) (25)
|1
|Eastside Prep (WA)
|-
|1
|2
|Wissahickon (PA)
|+2
|4
|3
|Lone Peak (UT)
|+3
|6
|4
|South Eugene (OR)
|-2
|2
|5
|Nathan Hale (WA)
|-2
|3
|6
|Lincoln (WA)
|-1
|5
|7
|Northwest (WA)
|-
|7
|8
|Cleveland (WA)
|-
|8
|9
|Jordan (NC)
|-
|9
|10
|Green Canyon (UT)
|+10
|20
|11
|Montclair (NJ)
|-1
|10
|12
|Jackson-Reed (DC)
|-1
|11
|13
|Edina (MN)
|-1
|12
|14
|Columbia (NJ)
|-1
|13
|15
|Portland Waldorf (OR)
|-
|16
|Paideia (GA)
|-2
|14
|17
|Pennsbury (PA)
|+1
|18
|18
|Amherst (MA)
|+1
|19
|19
|Summit (OR)
|-
|20
|Mason (OH)
|-5
|15
|21
|West Jessamine (KY)
|-5
|16
|22
|St. Louis Park (MN)
|-5
|17
|23
|Westfield (NJ)
|-1
|22
|24
|Chapel Hill (NC)
|-
|24
|25
|El Cerrito (CA)
|-2
|23
Notes
- South Eugene earns the HSNI autobid with an undefeated performance at Spaghetti Westerns! Because they played some very tight games, they drop slightly in the Power Rankings, but a strong win over Nathan Hale from the fall keeps them inside the top 5.
- Overall, the Oregon teams were fantastic at Spaghetti Westerns, with three reaching the semifinals. Portland Waldorf knocked off Summit in semifinals 9-8, and played within one of South Eugene twice. Those three Oregon teams swept all their California opponents. Waldorf surges back into the top 25 at #15, in line for an HSNI bid, and Summit will be a bubble team after their showing at SW.
- Green Canyon jumps back up in the rankings after going undefeated in one day of action at SW (they do not compete on Sunday). They got wins over Summit, Alameda, Berkeley, and Discotech, mostly by big margins (they beat Summit by two goals).
- Amherst played to a 14-11 loss to #3 Lone Peak, showing that they are still plenty competitive at the highest levels. Their showing helps pull them and Pennsbury higher in the rankings.
- El Cerrito fared the best of the California teams at SW, finishing fourth behind the three Oregon sides. They were the best team from start to finish during the California season.
- Congrats to some state champions from around the country: Paideia (GA), Center Grove (IN), LASA (TX), and Saint Louis Priory (MO)
High School Girls Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|Dropped from rankings: University School of Nashville (TN) (24), El Cerrito (CA) (25)
|1
|Roosevelt (WA)
|-
|1
|2
|Lincoln (WA)
|-
|2
|3
|South Eugene (OR)
|-
|3
|4
|Paideia (GA)
|-
|4
|5
|Nathan Hale (WA)
|-
|5
|6
|East Chapel Hill (NC)
|-
|6
|7
|Franklin (WA)
|-
|7
|8
|Northwest (WA)
|-
|8
|9
|Green Canyon (UT)
|-
|9
|10
|Lower Merion (PA)
|+1
|11
|11
|Four Rivers (MA)
|+7
|18
|12
|Northampton (MA)
|-
|13
|Cleveland (WA)
|-1
|12
|14
|Seattle Academy of Arts & Sciences (WA)
|-1
|13
|15
|Edina (MN)
|-1
|14
|16
|Lone Peak (UT)
|-6
|10
|17
|Newton North (MA)
|+2
|19
|18
|Masterman (PA)
|-3
|15
|19
|Garfield (WA)
|-3
|16
|20
|Summit (OR)
|-
|21
|Ingraham (WA)
|-4
|17
|22
|West Windsor North (NJ)
|-2
|20
|23
|Madison (VA)
|-2
|21
|24
|HB Woodlawn (VA)
|-2
|22
|25
|Strath Haven (PA)
|-2
|23
Notes
- #3 South Eugene easily took care of business at Spaghetti Westerns, dominating the competition, including an 11-2 win over Summit in the final. #9 Green Canyon went undefeated in one day of play (they do not compete on Sunday).
- Summit’s only losses came to South Eugene and Green Canyon, and that vaults them into the top 25 at #20, giving them a shot at an HSNI bid.
- Lone Peak falls to #18 as they head up to the Northeast and take losses to Northampton, Four Rivers, and Lower Merion. That strong showing from the New England teams vaults them up the rankings, and lands a spot for Northampton, who was the last team out in last week’s rankings.
- Northampton had the best weekend, getting a win over Lower Merion, but Lower Merion’s win over Four Rivers — who won Amherst Invite over Northampton last weekend — keeps them at the top of the pileup.
- Congrats to some state champions from around the country: Rockwood (MO) and Paideia (GA).