High School Power Rankings: Post-Spaghetti Westerns Edition [5/9/23]

California, Utah, and Oregon teams battled at Spaghetti Westerns.

Welcome to the seventh edition of the 2023 High School Power Rankings!

The rankings are used to determine invitations to the 2023 High School National Invite; currently, we plan to use the rankings published the week of May 15th as the final rankings before the last bids are sent out (many bids will be sent out on a rolling basis).

If you have additional information about tournaments or team strength that you would like to be considered for the High School Power Rankings, please email HSNI@ultiworld.com.

Without further ado, here are the Top 25 teams in the Boys’ and Girls’ High School Divisions!

Notes

South Eugene earns the HSNI autobid with an undefeated performance at Spaghetti Westerns! Because they played some very tight games, they drop slightly in the Power Rankings, but a strong win over Nathan Hale from the fall keeps them inside the top 5.

Overall, the Oregon teams were fantastic at Spaghetti Westerns, with three reaching the semifinals. Portland Waldorf knocked off Summit in semifinals 9-8, and played within one of South Eugene twice. Those three Oregon teams swept all their California opponents. Waldorf surges back into the top 25 at #15, in line for an HSNI bid, and Summit will be a bubble team after their showing at SW.

Green Canyon jumps back up in the rankings after going undefeated in one day of action at SW (they do not compete on Sunday). They got wins over Summit, Alameda, Berkeley, and Discotech, mostly by big margins (they beat Summit by two goals).

Amherst played to a 14-11 loss to #3 Lone Peak, showing that they are still plenty competitive at the highest levels. Their showing helps pull them and Pennsbury higher in the rankings.

El Cerrito fared the best of the California teams at SW, finishing fourth behind the three Oregon sides. They were the best team from start to finish during the California season.

Congrats to some state champions from around the country: Paideia (GA), Center Grove (IN), LASA (TX), and Saint Louis Priory (MO)

Notes